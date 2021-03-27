Fernando Alonso’s ninth place in the Bahrain standings tastes good, because free practice said otherwise. The Asturian, happy, spoke for television after Q3: “Very happy because the whole weekend has been difficult, I had little confidence in the rear of the car, we worked the set up but I couldn’t find the confidence, and I also don’t understand the tire’s peak performance one hundred percent. I knew it was a challenge, but everything has gone better than expected. In the first time of the year you never know if you are fifth or 17th, two tenths change everything. Now I have a non-test race, but with many first times. An uneventful start, tire degradation, pit stops in two seconds… I think I’m going to experience a lot again and I’m looking forward to it ”.

“We didn’t expect that much either. In training we had the impression that we had more saved than the rivals, but in some of them we have been within two and a half seconds and we didn’t have two seconds in our pocket. The change in temperature has affected cars differentlyThe heat was worse for us, but at night we did well. The race is at night, so all the better, “said the two-time Spanish champion.

On the race in this domain, his first F1 GP since Abu Dhabi 2018: “I am going to try to run the best possible race. The start, the reaction to the traffic light, the start, seem banal things, but not for two and a half years. I react to a traffic light because at Le Mans the starts are thrown. Those little things, holding the pressure, the adrenaline, not touching… I don’t promise anything, but I will try to run a race to the best of my ability. If I can be seventh, welcome, and if I am 12th, there were eleven cars faster than us. “