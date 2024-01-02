'Aquaman 2' achieved what didn't seem so complicated. The movie starring Jason Momoa had a good close of 2023 and raised what was necessary to surpass at the global box office 'The Marvels', the film that raised the least money from Marvel. Despite this, the latest film D.C. before the immersion of James Gunn is very far from what its predecessor grossed, in a quite complicated year for superhero films, which will have to rethink many things for the future.

Nevertheless, 'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom', the film's original name, was very close to passing 'The Flash' as ​​the highest-grossing DC film of the year worldwide. How much did you raise?

How much did 'Aquaman 2' make at the global box office?

'Aquaman 2'a film that was directed by James Wan, had a good last week of the year and exceeded the $255 million mark, thus surpassing the $205 million achieved by 'The Marvels'the worst premiere of the year Marvel after the successes of 'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania', which grossed more than 476 million dollars globally, and 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3', which exceeded 845 million dollars and became the fourth highest grossing film of the year.

Thus, 'Aquaman 2' It was the second film D.C. that grossed the most of 2023, leaving behind the more than 129 million that 'Blue Beetle' achieved and the more than 134 million that 'Shazam! The fury of the gods'.

However, despite its good end to the year, it could not defeat 'The Flash', which, although it received a lot of criticism, ended up being DC's highest-grossing film of 2023 and grossed more than $270 million.

'Aquaman 2' vs. 'Aquaman'

As we said previously, 'Aquaman 2' was DC's second highest-grossing film of 2023, but could it surpass 'Aquaman', its first part? The answer is no. And the first film of the historic superhero, which premiered in 2018, had a worldwide gross of more than 1,152 million dollars, almost six times more than its sequelwhich also failed to win over critics, despite having the same director and almost the same cast.

How did 'Aquaman 2' fare in Peru?

The bad numbers he had 'Aquaman 2' On a global level, they were also replicated in Peru, where it ended up far from finishing in 2023 among the 20 most viewed films in the country. According to Maykoll Calderón, who provides information on the figures in the cinema, 'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom' It barely surpassed 400,000 viewers since its premiere, despite being the most watched film in our territory for the second consecutive weekend.

'The Marvels' was Marvel's lowest grossing film at the box office with $205 million. Photo: Disney

It should be remembered that the second part of the saga premiered in Peru on Thursday, December 21, 2023, so it did not have much time to occupy the first places of the most viewed films in the country.