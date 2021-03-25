Two months after his arrival at the White House, US President Joe Biden held his first press conference from Washington. The migratory crisis due to the arrival of immigrant minors from the southern border was central in the meeting with the press, in which the president said that the increase in the migratory flow is repeated “every year.”

President Joe Biden held his first press conference from the White House on March 25, just over 60 days after the start of his administration.

During the meeting, journalists insistently asked the Democrat about his handling of the migration crisis on the country’s southern border, to which he replied that, although there has been an increase in the number of migrants, the majority of These people have not entered US territory, except for some families and minors traveling alone, since Mexico has not accepted them.

“Nothing has changed” at the border, said the US president, pointing out that the increase in the flow of migrant minors is repeated “every year.” Biden argued that the surge in migrants at the border at this time of year is not something new because it also happened during the Donald Trump Administration. The first months of the year are when more people flee their countries travel because they are less likely to die from the desert heat, stressed the Democratic leader.

During Trump’s presidency, Biden said, the administration dismantled border shelters built to house arriving migrants. Now, his Administration tries to rebuild them, at least for unaccompanied minors so that they are not in the border patrol facilities, where they should not stay for more than 72 hours.

In February, the U.S. Border Patrol captured roughly 100,000 migrants at the border, the highest monthly level since a spike in mid-2019.

Regarding his management of the Covid-19 pandemic, Biden set a new goal of administering 200 million Covid-19 vaccines in the United States in his first 100 days in office.

The president said his initial goal of administering 100 million vaccines in his first 100 days in office was reached last week, 42 ​​days ahead of schedule. “I know it is ambitious, twice our original goal, but no other country in the world has even come close,” he said.

With Reuters and local media