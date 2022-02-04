The first team to officially present their car for the 2022 championship was the US team Haaswhich thus revealed to the world the livery and the ‘basic’ shapes of the new one VF-22. Among the numerous comments from the fans, the analyzes of the Technical Director of the American team could not be missing, Simone Restawhich examined the work carried out to implement the design of the single-seater, which was, moreover, entirely made in Maranello in a specific design office: “There were two main challenges in the design of this car – commented the 51 engineer from Faenza – with the FIA ​​regulations, the 2022 monocoque has been heavily modified for safety reasons. Strength requirements are much more stringent, with some areas 150% stronger. This took a significant amount of reinforcements compared to 2021with a significant impact on weight. Conversely, the weight of the car was a challenge for other factors as well. In terms of creation, it probably is the most complex project of the last 20 years. We must not forget the fact that we have built a radically different car using new processes and structures. It’s hard to appreciate starting in an entirely new department and being tasked with leading such a project. While it’s been a challenge, I can’t stress enough how proud I am of the team we’ve built over the past year. With the new members, many from Ferrari, we also continue to work closely with Dallara, using a full-fledged design office in Maranello. If we look back a year ago to where we are now, I think there has been a huge step forward. It is important to underline that we are still in the early stages of our development and transition, we will grow a lot this year and we will refine the various areas and skills. In the last period we have seen a progressive improvement in terms of expected performance week after week, so I believe there is the potential and the opportunity to develop the car over the course of the season, and I expect all the teams to develop their cars in significantly during the championship. “

Regarding the drastic technical-regulatory changes implemented by the FIA ​​for 2022, Resta specified some components that are particularly subject to changes compared to 2021: “The biggest change is theaerodynamics – has explained – and it was one complete revolution. The brakes and brake lines have also undergone major changes, but not revolutionary. In some respects, the freedom is limited compared to previous years, but still I suspect we will see a big difference in performance in all cars ”.

In conclusion, engineer Resta underlined the historic collaboration between his team and Ferrarihighlighting all his emotion for the work done: “Haas has been working with Ferrari since 2016 – he added – and in these years the collaboration went on step by step. We are doing our best to continue improving collaboration efficiency. I’ve been at Ferrari for a long time, so I know the team well. All of this helped, and I’m happy with the end result. Ferrari supplies us with several components, although the scope of supply has changed this year due to the new regulation on the classification of components. I am satisfied with the work we have done – he concluded – sI am really proud and excited. It would have been difficult to do more. This does not necessarily mean that we will achieve all of our goals, but I am always realistic. I think there will be progress this season if all goes well and there will be no surprises. “