The heartbreaking story of Nguyet Le, who died after being locked in a cold room in the fast food restaurant where she worked

A truly heartbreaking story is what happened last May 11, in the state of Louisiana. A 63-year-old female, called Nguyet Le she died after being locked in a cold room in the commercial activity in which she had been working for a long time.

An episode that has upset the family and the children, who now only ask justiceas they claim that the mother had repeatedly reported that the lock of that cell was not working, but nobody did anything.

Nguyet Le had 63 years old and for several years now, he had been working in the well-known fast food chain, Arby’s. It was in the room that is New Iberialocated in the state of Louisiana.

It seemed to be a day like any other for her and her colleagues, she knew they would arrive later. However, once you get into that cold roomremained closed inside.

The temperature was about -10 degrees and unfortunately, no one was aware of his presence, for about 6 hours. When they found her and asked for the intervention of the doctors, she was no longer there nothing more to do.

The doctors who intervened on the spot, had no choice but to ascertain his death. Unfortunately, the cause behind his disappearance is to be attributed to his own to hypothermia.

The complaint of the family of Nguyet Le

The children, one of whom also works in the same fast food chain, have decided to present one complaint. Affirmed that the door lock of that cell had been non-functional for some time, but no one has ever intervened for solve this problem.

One of the employees of that place said that once they had to open the refrigerator with a screwdriver. The lawyer who defends the children Paul Skrabanek In filing the complaint, he said: