It is always difficult for a car manufacturer to have to make a successor to a car that has been a huge hit all over the world. If you’ve done something like that, you can’t just rest on your laurels; when it starts to age you will have to come up with something new and better before it gets too old and others have caught up with you. Nightmare.

This draughty little thing was first shown to the public at the 2001 Detroit Motor Show – his friends call it Ford EX. We assume – and Ford has never explicitly contradicted that – that it was intended as a ‘toe in the water’ for a new Fiesta. If you can’t improve on the formula of a winning small city car, why not just try some sort of variation?

What if the Ford EX had come?

Everyone seems to be cruising around in massive SUVs these days, so why not a heavily stripped-down model that can negotiate curbs and speed bumps without slowing down? Wouldn’t it be brilliant to be at the store ten minutes earlier? Too busy traffic? Then you just go through the park. And think how much time you save by not having to use doors to get in or out.

Ford emptied the bucket of weight-saving measures on the EX, which is probably why it didn’t turn out to be the $15,000 all-rounder we’d hoped for. The frame is made of chromoly steel tubing, a chic alloy of chrome and molybdenum – all very special – while the body panels are made of composite material.

The windshield can be laid flat for that authentic fly-in-your-teeth feeling. And look at those huge 33-inch tires (around 17-inch wheels). This car doesn’t joke. He has not so much a roll cage, he is a roll cage. Fortunately, you have four-point seat belts and airbags in the front. There are holes in the floor to discharge water, useful in the car wash.

Specifications of the Ford EX

The EX had a 4.0-liter supercharged V6, good for 375 hp and 556 Nm that was distributed to all four wheels via a five-speed manual gearbox. Weighing in at 1,179 pounds, you don’t need a very vivid imagination to imagine how fast this thing would have been. Certainly with all nothing to protect you from the elements.

You need even less imagination to know why Ford never put the EX into production. And even with boring updates, the Fiesta found life difficult and has now been declared redundant after nearly fifty years of loyal service.

Could the whole EX thing have just been a cynical marketing ploy to convince you that Ford is a super cool company that builds exotic machines that are a lot of fun and a little bit naughty? Oh dear. Still, maybe an updated version of the craziness the EX exudes is just what Ford (and the Fiesta) really needs.