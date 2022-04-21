One of the House favorites of the mexican singer John Gabriellocated in the state of sound it has been put up for sale for several thousand dollars.

Despite the fact that it has been just over five years since Juan Gabriel died of an acute myocardial infarction, his music and his image are still very present among people. Thanks to his immense work, the Divo from Juarez He managed to get hold of several places that served as a niche for him to rest when his schedule allowed it.

House for sale by Juan Gabriel. Photo: tetakawibienesraices

Private apartments, houses in various cities in Mexico and the United States were on the list of john gabriel properties and one of his favorites is located in San Carlos, Nuevo Guaymas, Sonora, which is now for sale for nothing more and nothing less than 800 thousand dollars, which in Mexican currency is equivalent to a little more than 16 million pesos. .

On several occasions the Divo de Juárez mentioned feeling very comfortable in the property that he baptized as “Las Bugambilias y Los Geranios”.

House for sale by Juan Gabriel. Photo: tetakawibienesraices

A few days ago it was announced through a local real estate company that the house is now available to be purchased by a buyer who reaches the asking price for it.

The house is located at Calle Almejas, number 147, in the Caracol Turístico area and has 198 square meters of land, where there are three bedrooms, four bathrooms, a pool and a terrace that overlooks the sea, as if that were not enough. , the house will be delivered with items that belonged to Juan Gabriel himself.