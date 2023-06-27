The National Center of Meteorology expected that the weather during the days of Eid Al-Adha will be generally hot, dusty and partly cloudy in some areas during the day, while it will be hot to moderate at night, noting that low clouds will appear on the eastern coast with the possibility of light rain in the night and morning hours. early.

The center advised to avoid exposure to direct sunlight during the day, and the center indicated that there is an opportunity for the formation of some cumulus clouds in the afternoon that may be accompanied by rain in some eastern and southern regions of the country, starting from tomorrow until next Thursday, while the relative humidity increases in the late night hours. And early morning hours over some western regions of the country, and it is possible for fog or light mist to form.

He emphasized that the expected maximum temperatures during the Eid days ranged between 37 to 43 degrees Celsius on the coasts and islands, 43 to 48 degrees Celsius in the interior regions, and 29 to 36 degrees Celsius in the mountainous areas, while the expected minimum temperatures ranged between 29 to 33 degrees Celsius on the coasts and islands, 25 to 31 degrees Celsius in the interior, and 25 to 30 degrees Celsius in the mountainous areas.

