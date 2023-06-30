The largest number of victims (64) was recorded in the industrial state of Nuevo Leon (northeast) on the border with Texas, according to the Ministry of Health in a report seen by Agence France-Presse Thursday..

A record temperature of 49 degrees was recorded in the state of Sonora (northwest), according to the same source.

At this time of year, the average temperature usually ranges between 30 and 45 degrees.

Heatstroke and dehydration are the cause of most deaths.

From July 1, a new heat wave is expected to affect the country of 127 million people..