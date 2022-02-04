At auction Les Grandes Marques du Monde à Parispresented by Bonhamsthere have been several cars that have confirmed that they are valid over one million euros, once the so-called ‘gavel’ wielded by the auctioneer has been beaten. Let’s talk about two classics, a Porsche 904 GTS it also briefly belonged to Hollywood actor Robert Redford, and one Bugatti EB110 GT Coupe with only ten thousand kilometers under its belt, with a splendid blue color. And let’s also talk about a more recent one Ferrari LaFerrari belonged to the son of the dictator of Equatorial Guinea: a yellow specimen that will have a new owner, hopefully less crazy.

The 1964 Porsche 904 GTS, which belonged to actor Robert Redford and (briefly) to driver Steve Earle, was valued at 1.3-1.5 million euros, with original bodywork, chassis, suspension, and lots of historical documentation. . To Bonhams’ supreme pleasure, the car actually met its target, as it sold for € 1.345 million. According to the Kardex factory sheet, the 904 GTS for sale with Carrera Type 587/3 engine was fitted with Dunlop tires and completed at the Porsche plant in Zuffenhausen in January 1964, finished with Silbermetall paint and upholstered with a blue fabric interior. Before 1966, when the car was bought by the famous actor and producer Robert Redford, he had taken part in several races. Today, however, it has a splendid green livery.

There Bugatti EB110 GT Coupe of 1996 it was sold for 1.817 million euroseven if there has been a mystery extras to be solved, according to what is written by the auction house website. This chassis with engine number 050 was believed to have been delivered to Austria at the time. But a different first destination seems to have been found from the archives of the brand, Belgium. Those who bought the car will probably have the honor of discovering other details of the history of this EB110 dressed in the iconic blue color of the brand, which was also from Campogalliano in the province of Modena.

Despite the unbridled lifestyle of Teodorin Obiang, son of the current dictator of Equatorial Guinea, the Ferrari LaFerrari yellow, sold by Bonhams, has not lost one iota of its original charm, and presents all documents in order. Experts had valued it between 2 million and 2.5 million euros, and indeed the final price was 2.558 million.

