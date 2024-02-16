Millionaires continues to suffer due to injuries, which do not give respite to the team led by Alberto Gamero. In the duel against Golden Eagles On date 7 of the Colombian League he added a new loss: Omar Bertel He left on a stretcher and crying.

The left back, who started the game as a winger in the formation of Alberto Gamero, He did not manage to complete the nine minutes of the game when he asked for a change due to severe pain in one of his legs.

Bertel He left the field of play in the 10th minute for the youth Yúber Quiñones. The 27-year-old footballer was severely affected emotionally and had to be removed from the stadium. Nemesio Camacho El Campin on a stretcher and in tears.

The first, unofficial, diagnosis is not positive at all, there is talk of a possible injury to his Achilles heel, which could leave the Millonarios player off the field for the remainder of the semester.

The soccer match between Millonarios vs Aguilas for the Betplay league is played at the El Campín Stadium. See also The young talents who have passed through the ranks of Atlético Nacional Photo: Néstor Gómez – El Tiempo

Millionaires He is experiencing an ordeal this semester with injuries, the 'ambassador' has been decimated by physical problems and coach Alberto Gamero continues to lose pieces in his starting eleven.

There are already nine players who are in the Millonarios infirmary after the injuries of Mackalister Silva, Daniel Cataño, Juan Carlos Pereira, Danovis Banguero, Jader Valencia, Luis Paredes, Samuel Asprilla, Leonardo Castro and Larry Vásquez, these last two were dropped of the duel against Águilas due to muscle overload.

The soccer match between Millonarios vs Aguilas for the Betplay league is played at the El Campín Stadium. Photo: Nestor Gomez. TIME

