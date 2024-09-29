The country’s capital recorded the 2nd worst period without rain in the historical series; region is under yellow alert due to low humidity

The Federal District returned this Saturday (September 28, 2024) to recording rain after 157 days of drought. The country’s capital had the 2nd worst period without rain in the historical series, second only to 1963, when it went 163 days without rain.

Rains were recorded in the administrative regions of Samambaia, Taguatinga, Ceilândia, Estrutural, Sol Nascente, Vicente Pires and Estrada Parque Núcleo Bandeirante. In the pilot plan, there were no records of rain.

According to the Inmet (National Institute of Meteorology), the forecast for this Saturday (September 28) was “lots of clouds with a chance of isolated rain”. For Sunday, the forecast remains the same.

The Federal District is under yellow alert for low humidity, with “potential danger”. Regarding temperatures, the country’s capital registers red alert, with heat waves and “great danger”.

HISTORIC DROUGHT

Brazil faces the worst drought since the beginning of records in the historical series, in 1950. According to Cemaden (National Center for Natural Disaster Monitoring and Alerts), the current drought is more severe than those recorded in 1998 and 2015/2016 and is impacting 58% of the national territory.

In addition to the drought, the country is also experiencing a wave of fire outbreaks. Data from Inpe (National Institute for Space Research) show that Brazil had the September with the highest number of fires since 2010.