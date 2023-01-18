The trade, cultivation and interest in wild vegetables is active in Lebanon to compensate for the loss of many medicines on the one hand, and to compensate for meat proteins that are no longer within the reach of everyone.

Dandelion, thyme, wild thyme, and watercress, known as purslane in the Levant, are among the popular Lebanese spring foods and appetizers that, due to the economic crisis, have turned into main dishes on the tables of the poor in Lebanon.

Housewives in Lebanon used to visit the fields with the first winter to collect dandelions, sorrel, fennel and other plants included in the Lebanese diet; Especially in the countryside.

This period of the year is not the season for wild grass, but the late winter season this year and some warmth and relatively high temperatures, factors that contributed to its premature growth.

Abu Sami, a Lebanese farmer from the town of Sarafand, in the south of the country, told Sky News Arabia, “I am trying to collect an ample amount of it based on the many requests I receive constantly.”

And he continues, “I sell the bag that contains a quantity of herbs for 50,000 pounds (one dollar), and the price increases according to demand.”

Medication alternative

Abu Sami adds, “My wife is an expert in these nutritious and useful plants that are suitable for cooking with oil and onions. She knows their places of growth and is looking for mallow, watercress and fennel. The demand for them is great because they are used in the treatment of colds, inflammation and influenza, especially in the winter and in light of the high prices of medicine in the country.” .

Umm Hassan, from the southern town of Al-Wazani, told Sky News Arabia, “I chose wild thyme and mallow from the land adjacent to the riverbed, after the demand for them increased with the high prices of medicines.”

She explains, “Thyme treats acute colds, influenza, and coughs, as it is included in the composition of many medicines.”

meat substitute

In the city of Tripoli, in the north of the country, a local vegetable market has been active for a long time, in which farmers from the Akkar Plain display the produce of their land on “stacks”.

“It is enough that they are healthy,” Hanadi al-Shami says.

The economic crisis forced people to return to the land and its production, so a dish of chard and wild chicory became equivalent to a fast food meal, free of contaminants, says Umm Hamed from the Bekaa town of Ain Atta to Sky News Arabia.

She memorizes the earth’s herbs by heart, as she has never given up “tasliq” (search for herbs) and considers it a golden opportunity to go out into nature and breathe fresh air.

She added, “I am waiting for this season to collect wild herbs, which are used in the preparation of many meals. I add onions and olive oil to them, and they are sometimes prepared with onions and bulgur, which are dishes that many families have returned to to face the high cost of food.”

Nutrition expert

Nutrition expert, Rayan Farasha, explains to Sky News Arabia the health importance of wild grasses. She talks about the benefits of the chard plant and explains:

A small amount of cooked chard can cover the body’s daily need, such as vitamin A, and it is rich in minerals such as calcium and iron.

The chard plant reduces blood cholesterol, maintains bone health, blood clotting, and blood sugar.

The chard plant is full of antioxidants, and it is low in calories.

Watercress is considered one of the most leafy vegetables in terms of high nutritional value, and it can be eaten raw or cooked, and it is rich in antioxidants and minerals, and it maintains the freshness of the skin and delays the signs of aging.

Dandelion is a rich source of iron and treats constipation due to its high fiber content. It helps lower blood pressure and reduces the risk of diabetes.

And the expert Farasha concludes her interview with Sky News Arabia, stressing the importance of eating legumes in addition to herbs to compensate for the lack of meat, and advises eating lentils, chickpeas and beans.