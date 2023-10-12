The Integrated Transport Center of the Department of Municipalities and Transport in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi announced the start of the trial operation of the mass transit system (Automated Rapid Transit – ART) on Abu Dhabi Island, within the framework of developing an integrated and smart transportation system that supports the development of various sectors and facilitates transportation in the emirate.

The center confirmed that the concerned teams made qualitative efforts to prepare an integrated, highly efficient and quality infrastructure, in order to ensure the highest levels of passenger safety. It explained that the experimental phase of the project began with the operation of mass transit system buses, which provide a rapid transit system without a railway, and employs cadastral and geospatial data. Powered by artificial intelligence, which establishes a new and distinct stage of technical development in the transportation sector.

The experimental phase of the project began with the operation of buses operating on a transportation system without railways, which establishes a new and distinctive phase of technical development in the transportation sector. The experimental phase includes 25 stations distributed over a 27-kilometre route on Abu Dhabi Island. The service operates in the experimental phase from Friday to Sunday, and the first trip starts from Al Reem Mall to Marina Mall, passing through Zayed the First Street and Corniche Street on Abu Dhabi Island.

It is noteworthy that the smart mobility strategy in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi aims to develop an effective and sustainable transportation sector, and employ modern technologies in the service of society, by raising the efficiency of the transportation system, and supporting the transition to the use of environmentally friendly vehicles that support sustainability.

The strategy supports the efforts made to achieve the state’s goals regarding sustainable development and reduce carbon emissions in line with the state’s commitments to environmental conservation, which contributes to diversifying means of transportation and improving the quality of living in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi to make it one of the best global destinations for living, working and visiting.