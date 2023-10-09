The Federal Authority for Government Human Resources has begun implementing the first phase of the new digital employee experience in the federal government, which provides 27 easy and smooth digital services to federal government officials and employees, supported by the latest artificial intelligence technologies. The project contributes to simplifying and accelerating the employee’s digital experience by 55% of Through information integration and electronic linkage with the Emirates ID system and health systems in the country.

Minister of State for Government Development and the Future, and Chairperson of the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources, Ohoud bint Khalfan Al Roumi, confirmed that the project is one of the Authority’s transformational projects, and provides a new and advanced digital interface for employees’ human resources procedures, and provides a proactive digital experience personally designed for them, and supported by the latest Generative artificial intelligence techniques.

Al-Roumi indicated that the Authority re-engineered the self-service system in “Bayanati”, in partnership with the relevant ministries and federal authorities, to reach an innovative and modern design, stressing that the project contributes to creating a qualitative shift in the human resources experience, developing government business tools and models, and raising the efficiency of resource systems. Electronic humanity approved by the federal government.

For her part, Acting Director General of the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources, Laila Obaid Al Suwaidi, stated that the Authority is working to launch the second phase of the new employee digital experience project, which complements the achievements achieved in the first phase, and will include electronic connectivity with more partners, and provide a new experience in Everything an employee needs, including training, development, performance, and other services that fall within the Bayanati system.

Al Suwaidi said: “The Federal Authority for Government Human Resources held a series of pilot workshops for the new My Data interface, with the participation of human resources managers and officials in ministries and federal agencies, with the aim of involving customers in the process of designing the initiatives and services it provides to the federal government, listening to their views, and taking into account their suggestions and preferences, in a way that ensures Providing an ideal customer experience.”

She explained that the new trend aims to develop channels and mechanisms for submitting and approving human resources procedures for both the employee and the direct manager in the federal government. This is to improve the employee’s digital experience, increase the rate of use of electronic applications, and reduce the time and effort required to support and operate these systems.