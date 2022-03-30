If you thought that the franchise of Item had already come to an end after the release of his second film in 2019, so you were very wrong. We say this because it has been confirmed that a prequel series of this franchise is already in development, and will come exclusively to hbo max in the future.

According to information from Varietythis new project will be named Welcome to Derry and will be set in 1960. Apparently this story will finally tell us the origins of the terrifying penny-wisesomething that had never before been explained in the original work of Stephen King.

Andy Muschietti, director of the previous two It films, will return for this series as an executive producer alongside Barbara Muschietti and Jason Fuchs. At the moment, we do not know when exactly we will see the premiere of this production, but considering that it was barely confirmed, you better prepare to wait a few more years.

Publisher’s note: Really the only bad thing about all this is that Stephen King will no longer be involved with this series. We’ve seen that when things like this happen, the results aren’t always the best, but I hope Muschietti manages to deliver something that fans of the series will really appreciate.

