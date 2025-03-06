The MicroTatro Sala for money in Madrid premieres the work this Thursday ‘The chat of the family’, a theatrical piece that combines emotional and humorous moments to address the exclusion suffered by a blind mother and her trans daughter of an important family ceremony.

As reported by the promoters of the work, the assembly is written and directed by Jordi David Cataluña and counts in its main cast with actress Lola Robles, candidate for the Max awards for their role in ‘La Gaviota’, and the emerging actress Marylène Rodríguez.

Representations will take place Every Thursday and Friday in Marchwith functions at 22.00 and 22.30, respectively, in continuous session. The second cast, formed by Lucía Mas and Lourdes Martínez, will take over on Thursday, March 27.

The work acquires special relevance in the current context, since, according to its creators, ” Echoes of involution That this tragicomedy “, which places social exclusion as the central axis of the plot, come even more indispensable.

Innovative concept

Microteatro Madrid is an innovative theatrical concept born in 2009 by director Miguel Alcantud in a local Ballesta street. What began as a temporary experiment quickly became a cultural phenomenon, with the influx of numerous spectators and great media impact. Given the resounding success, the promoters decided to establish a permanent headquarters in the nearby Loreto and Chicote street, where this project has been working for more than a decade.

The format of this room is based on the Formula 15x15x15: works of less than fifteen minutesrepresented in spaces less than fifteen square meters, for an audience of less than fifteen spectators. The functions are developed simultaneously and in continuous session, allowing viewers to design their own theatrical experience when choosing how many and which works see.

The spectators can acquire tickets for individual works, which are represented every five minutes in different rooms and where punctuality is crucial due to the brevity of the works. In addition to theatrical performances, the space has a bar that serves as a meeting point for artists and public, complementing the cultural experience with a gastronomic offer.