On Thursday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov considered that the negotiations aimed at extending the grain agreement were “complicated” at the present time, explaining that the terms of the agreement that benefit Russia “were not implemented at all.”

“If only half of the terms of the agreement are implemented, then the issue of extending it becomes somewhat complicated,” Lavrov said.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov went on to say that there were still “many questions” regarding the grain export deal, and that there were no current plans for talks between President Vladimir Putin and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

United Nations officials are scheduled to meet with Russian officials in Geneva next week to discuss extending the work of the agreement, at a time when Moscow confirmed its participation.

Cereal deal details

The Black Sea Grain Initiative, the official name of the agreement on grain exports from Ukrainian ports, stems from a July 22 agreement between Russia, the United Nations, Turkey and Ukraine.

This initiative helped alleviate the global food crisis caused by the war between Russia and Ukraine

It was renewed in mid-November for a new 4-month period that ends this month.

Under the agreement, ships heading to and from Ukraine are inspected in Turkish waters, and the four parties work together to approve and inspect ships sailing under the agreement.

The initiative allowed the passage of exports from three Ukrainian ports.

Before the previous extension of the agreement in November, Russia also escalated its criticism of it in an attempt to obtain more concessions from the West, but in the end it allowed its extension for a period of 120 days.

The agreement made it possible to export about 23 million tons of grain after the war prevented ships from leaving Ukrainian ports, while stipulating the establishment of safe passages to allow commercial ships to sail in the Black Sea, to export between 20 and 25 million tons of grain, to 43 countries.

Deep disagreements

For his part, the expert in international relations, Abd al-Masih al-Shami, considered in statements to “Sky News Arabia” that there are deep differences at the time regarding the grain agreement, and there is no doubt that there is a clear exploitation of this file politically.

Regarding the impact of the current disputes on the future of the grain export agreement, Al-Shami indicated that:

The agreement, in these circumstances, may take a big blow and be difficult to implement smoothly, although it was not smooth enough in previous times.

This time the negotiations will be very difficult because there are mutual accusations, and insistence on the part of the West not to pass any concessions or reduce the severity of the sanctions, especially on the agricultural and food sector in general towards Russia, so the Russians are not satisfied with this matter in general.

This agreement benefits the West more than any other party, and Moscow has repeatedly said that most of the foodstuffs go to European markets and do not go to the markets of the poor in Africa and Latin America.

Russia believes that the West should at least ease sanctions in this regard in the food and agricultural sector, and therefore I think that there are difficulties, as the West has not agreed so far and does not want, as we heard from the US Secretary of State who accused Russia of procrastinating in renewing the agreement.

If the negotiations continued to stumble, this would represent a new blow to world food, which was severely affected by the war between Moscow and Kiev

international intervention

UN Secretary-General António Guterres said the Black Sea Grain Transport Initiative allowed the export of 23 million tons of grain from Ukrainian ports, contributed to lowering the global cost of food, and provided vital relief to people who are also paying the price of war, particularly in developing countries.

He stressed the critical importance of renewing the initiative on March 18 and working to create conditions to enable the greatest possible use of export infrastructures across the Black Sea, in line with the objectives of the initiative.

He added, “Ukrainian food and fertilizer exports – as well as Russian ones – are essential to global food security and food prices.”