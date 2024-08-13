Home World

She is pregnant: female panda Meng Meng is pregnant with twins. © Sebastian Gollnow/dpa

She doesn’t like to be examined, but two ultrasounds were successful. Meng Meng from the Berlin Zoo is expecting offspring – soon.

Berlin – They are just under three centimeters tall and they make many people very happy: We are talking about the panda cubs in the Berlin Zoo, which were detected for the first time on Sunday in an ultrasound. The female Meng Meng is pregnant again – with twins.

On Sunday, the little panda embryos were 2.5 centimeters long, and two days later they were 2.9 centimeters, says veterinarian Thomas Hildebrandt, who heads the reproduction management department at the Leibniz Institute for Zoo and Wildlife Research (IZW) in Berlin. The twin, who was not so clearly visible on the ultrasound on Sunday, also showed up today: He has grown. Growth is rapid. By the time he is born in 12 to 20 days, the offspring will be the size of a guinea pig.

“She’s a bit irritable right now.”

Until then, regular hormone tests are planned, as well as ultrasounds, if Meng Meng allows them. “She’s a bit irritable at the moment,” says Hildebrandt. Her stomach is aching and pinching, says Hildebrandt. “She has to be convinced a lot to show us her stomach.” This was successful with honey.

“Pandas have a very unusual reproductive mechanism,” explains Hildebrandt. Firstly, the baby – or babies, as is the case in about half of the cases – does not implant for a long time. And once it has implanted itself in the uterine lining, the growth phase in the uterus is very short.

After five years, the Berlin Zoo is expecting another panda cub. The pregnant Meng Meng is rarely seen at the moment. © Sebastian Gollnow/dpa

A panda birth is very impressive. Pandas also have difficult contractions, and babies usually come at night because that’s when pandas feel safest. “You can see the contractions pretty well.” The impending birth is also visible in hormone measurements. This then happens quickly. “Sometimes the babies really shoot out.” They usually survive this well, says Hildebrandt. And eleven-year-old Meng Meng is at the best age.

One of the fastest growing mammals

In future, hormone measurements will be carried out daily, even several times a day. “It depends on Meng Meng because we need her urine,” says the responsible expert, wildlife endocrinologist Jella Wauters from the IZW. “At the moment she is eating less and that means she is also urinating less.”

When they are born, pandas are naked and very helpless. Pandas naturally give birth to twins in about half of the cases, but only raise one baby. Both babies are compared with each other and one is left lying down – usually the one that cries less loudly, says Hildebrandt. In the zoo, the panda mother is supported in raising both. “As a rule, when we have two young animals, one is always left with the mother and one is taken out for a short time, it can be measured, weighed, checked to see how it is defecating, whether everything is OK and so they are constantly swapped,” explains the director of the Berlin Zoo, Andreas Knieriem.

Zoo director Andreas Knieriem and veterinarian Thomas Hildebrandt look at an ultrasound image of the panda twins. The experts can even see the heartbeat. © Sebastian Gollnow/dpa

After birth, a baby panda is one of the fastest growing mammals we know of. “The milk from the panda bear is extremely high in energy, and the baby has to be made fit for the winter,” says Hildebrandt.

Meng Meng needs rest now

Meng Meng will be on display in the enclosure for a while longer – theoretically. The animal is currently retreating, which is what it would do in nature. It is very important for pandas not to be disturbed, says Knieriem. According to him, visitors do not have to wait forever for the young animals: “Not many months, or not until next year, but we will probably present them sooner,” said Knieriem.

He is optimistic about the first time after the birth. “We know that Meng Meng is a perfect mother. She raised her first children in an exemplary manner.” The panda twins Pit and Paule, born in Berlin Zoo in 2019, were a big visitor magnet. They were brought back to China at the end of last year because the offspring, like the parents, belong to the People’s Republic of China. The country only lends the bears, which it has bred itself, to selected countries. This is also called “panda diplomacy”.

“Everyone secretly squeals”

The upcoming baby pandas are also likely to be a magnet for visitors. Meng Meng’s pregnancy is one of the topics of conversation among visitors to the zoo. Knieriem explains the fascination as follows: “They somehow stir our hearts. It’s a pure baby pattern, of course. They look very fluffy, if you’re being completely honest, when you touch them, they’re a bit greasy,” he says and laughs. “To be honest: when you see these little ones, not directly after birth, when they’re still a bit naked, but when they get their fur and that black and white coloring afterwards – everyone secretly squeals, really. That’s the case with me too.” dpa