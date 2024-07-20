Almost 5,000 takeoffs were canceled worldwide; failure also affects Brazilian banks
The cyber blackout in the system Microsoft this Friday (19.Jul.2024) harmed aviation, banking and communication services worldwide. Airports were the most affected. According to data from aviation consultancy firm Cirium, 4,913 takeoffs out of the 110,701 planned were cancelled.
In Brazil, the Brazilian banking sector also suffered losses. Banks Bradesco, Next, Neon, Nubank, and Inter reported that users faced instability in their apps due to the failures. Investment brokerages XP and Rico were also affected.
Telephone companies Oi, TIM, Claro and Vivo reported that their operations were not affected by the incident. Despite this, users reported instability.
Read the impacts of the outage:
UNDERSTAND THE CASE
The flaw is linked to an update to a product from cybersecurity company CrowdStrike, which reportedly presented compatibility issues with older versions of Microsoft operating systems.
A big tech reported, at around 8 am (Brasília time) that the problem had been resolved, but that failures could persist due to the residual impact of security problems, which continue to affect some Office 365 applications. There is still no forecast for regularizing the systems.
Some of the world’s major airports were overwhelmed by system failures. See images:
