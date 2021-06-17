ofFranziska Schwarz shut down

The weather forecast for Germany is very warm to hot. This also increases the risk of storms. In one place the trams are already standing still – heat damage.

Offenbach – Some love heat, for others it is a real burden. The German Weather Service (DWD) currently warns of the dangers of rising temperatures in Germany. According to the experts, it should remain quiet on Wednesday. The danger of thunderstorms increases from Thursday first in the west. Locally there can be heavy rain, heavy squalls and larger hail.

The reason is a high pressure area flowing towards the Baltic States, which brings hot air of subtropical origin. From Thursday lunchtime, there will be strong heat exposure in the southwest and on the following days throughout Germany, according to the DWD.

Weather in Germany: DWD predicts severe thunderstorms

On Friday this could even be “extreme” and bring with it thunderstorms in the west and southwest as well as the storms just mentioned (heavy rain, hail, squalls). In the east of the country, however, the probability of thunderstorms is low.

According to the forecast, the leaden heat will continue over the weekend. The DWD predicts the likely climax associated with it for the night of Monday. The storm front will probably begin in the southwest and then spread to the entire low mountain range and the eastern parts of the country. It should be a little cooler from Tuesday.

Here in Hanover, too, it will be a warm day: The temperatures are rising all over Germany. © Julian Stratenschulte / dpa

Heat damage? Rail traffic in a major German city is canceled

Meanwhile, the trams and light rail vehicles in Karlsruhe will not be able to run regularly on Wednesday due to damage to the rail network. For the time being, an emergency concept applies to the railways, as the Verkehrsbetriebe Karlsruhe (VBK) announced at night. Because of the rail replacement traffic, there could be bottlenecks and trip cancellations.

All tram and light rail traffic had already been stopped on Tuesday. According to a spokesman for the transport company, the reason was possibly damage to several rail lines caused by summer heat. “Pedestrians and cyclists are asked to be particularly careful in the area of ​​the tracks throughout the city until the damage and contamination caused by the VBK has been completely removed,” it said. (frs with material from dpa)

