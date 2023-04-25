The Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI) has responsibly demonstrated that it has known how to be a determined and decisive oppositionhe claimed Alejandro MorenoPresident of the National Executive Committee (CEN) of the tricolor, noting that as well as nay of the electrical reform, of the National Guard and electoral reformHe defends the institutions.

By protesting the municipal committees of the PRI in Durangoin an act in which Governor Esteban Villegas participated, warned that in addition to the fact that no results from the federal governmentToday Mexico is not doing well and they are destroying the countryfor which he called on the PRI members to work with energy, character and will.

Accompanied by the President of the State Steering Committee (CDE) of the PRI in Durango, Arturo Yáñez, he expressed that “from here, let it be heard loud and clear. The PRI neither bends nor backs down”.

He maintained that in the political institute “there is a leader and we are going forward. We are going to face them and we are going to beat them, with the strength and strength of the PRI”.

Alejandro Moreno announced that the party will organize a series of forums at the national level to listen to the PRI members, in order to work together towards 2024 and invited the governor “you are invited to give us the vision of Mexico and the great state From durango”.

The national leader of the PRI stressed that, in addition to being a great militant, Esteban Villegas has proven to be a great governor, with results for the families of the state, for which his work gives prestige to the national PRI and is an example.

This renewed spirit, he indicated, is spreading to the states in which there will be an election this year: Coahuila and the State of Mexico, for which he urged the PRI members of Durango to work hand in hand with Manolo Jiménez and Alejandra del Moral, to lead them to victory.

“Here we are going to help with everything so that Manolo is the next governor of Coahuila, and that this spirit spreads nationwide, with a woman who overwhelmingly won the debate. Solidarity and support for Alejandra del Moral, who will undoubtedly be the governor of the State of Mexico”.