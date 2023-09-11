Recently, the company took a bold new step, which would make a difference in the world of processor design, for the benefit of the British company ARM, whose ownership was transferred to the Japanese group SoftBank.

In a rare step in terms of the duration of the deal, the electronic chip design company ARM revealed that Apple has concluded a deal with it that extends beyond the year 2040, allowing the iPhone maker to access the latest technologies and designs in the world of chips and use them in its various products.

The irony lies in the fact that the disclosure of this deal came through the file submitted by ARM to the US Securities and Exchange Commission, in light of the company’s preparations to appear for the first time on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange in the coming weeks, with a total valuation that may reach $52 billion. , which will be the largest technology IPO in 2023.

The two companies did not reveal any additional details about the value of the deal, which gave a boost of confidence to ARM, as it showed that one of its most important partners will continue to use the technology produced by the company for many years, dispelling some fears that the change in ARM’s administrative structure After its launch on the Nasdaq stock exchange, it may prompt some of its customers to look for alternatives to it.

Who is ARM?

British ARM was founded in 1990. It is a company that designs and engineers chips and processors, not manufactures them. It sells licenses to use its designs to a huge number of companies, most notably Qualcomm, Samsung, Apple, MediaTek, Google, and hundreds of other companies.

Through its advanced designs, ARM has succeeded in providing processing units that allow the devices it uses to provide more than great performance, with the ability to conserve energy in an excellent manner, and this is what contributed to making ARM designs the first choice for manufacturers of smart phones, mobile devices, and desktop and laptop computers.

In 2016, the British company ARM was sold to the Japanese SoftBank Group, in a deal worth $33.3 billion, which caused anger among some British observers, who considered that London, through this deal, had handed over the British Crown Jewels to an external investor.

ARM owns the intellectual property rights to the chip designs used in most smartphones in the world, and the company’s technologies are used in more than 90 percent of the world’s mobile devices.

ARM rules the tech world

ARM said in its statement to the US Securities and Exchange Commission that 250 billion chips exist in the world, using the company’s designs until the present time, and this means that the company, through its designs and engineering present inside the processors of electronic devices, rules the technical world in secret, and without anyone realizing it. Many consider it the main reason for the advanced performance provided by the devices in their hands.

What evidence of the power that ARM enjoys in the world of processor design and engineering is what happened when Nvidia tried to acquire the company. In September of 2020, Nvidia announced an offer worth $40 billion to acquire ARM, which required the intervention of 3 major countries, including Britain. , the United States and China to obstruct this deal on the grounds that Nvidia will gain a great deal of control over the chip designs used by the largest technology companies in the world, which will completely eliminate competition in this field.

Indeed, at the beginning of 2022, after attempts that continued for more than two years, Nvidia announced that it was abandoning its plan to buy ARM, and since then, the latter has turned to the idea of ​​offering its shares for public subscription on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange.

ARM announced that it achieved net income of $524 million, compared to revenues of $2.68 billion in its last fiscal year ending in March 2023, compared to revenues of $2.7 billion in the financial year ending in March 2022.

ARM, which employs about 6,000 employees, usually charges fees for each chip that is shipped and uses its technology, as the company revealed that its technologies were included in more than 30 billion chips that were shipped in the fiscal year ending in March 2023.

A preferential role for Apple

Mazen Al-Dakash, CEO of “Technology” company, said in an interview with “Iqtisad Sky News Arabia” website, that this huge deal contains many secrets. Although neither party has revealed its value, it certainly exceeds tens of billions of dollars, and that As it extends for a long period of time, exceeding 15 years, considering that Apple does not enter into a partnership with any party, unless it is certain that things will be in its favor, while this agreement will enhance confidence in the future role that awaits ARM in the electronic chip industry.

Al-Dakash adds that Apple’s gains from this agreement may be represented by the preferential role it will enjoy, in terms of obtaining the latest ARM technologies and designs before competitors obtain them, which gives the American company’s products an advance compared to other devices, stressing that Apple has insisted, since 2020, on To deal extensively with ARM, considering that its processor designs give the devices excellent performance and energy efficiency, and this is what prompted the iPhone maker to abandon its dealings with Intel, and place its complete trust in ARM.

Al-Dakkash believes that this huge deal will increase the importance of the company, which many parties in the world aspire to control. What some do not realize is that preventing any party or company in the world from using ARM technologies will lead to the failure of these companies, especially if we speak. Regarding the phone industry, there is no party capable of providing technologies that are equivalent to what the company offers in this field, considering that the company leads the technical world, especially in the field of processor designs for smart phones, tablets, computers and smart watches, as from here it is possible to understand The reason why regulatory authorities in Europe, America, and China insist on preventing NVIDIA from acquiring ARM and preventing the birth of a conglomerate that no one can compete with.

Al-Dakkash revealed that Apple, through the new deal, may have guaranteed access to an essential part of the intellectual property of ARM designs, at a time when the American company is trying to confine all the technologies used in its products under its authority, while ensuring that they do not leak or reach the hands of its competing parties. Pointing out that the long-term cooperation between ARM and Apple will not be limited only to phones, computers, and watches, but may also extend to include technologies related to smart cars.

For his part, communications engineer Issa Saad El-Din said in an interview with “Iqtisad Sky News Arabia” website, that the disclosure of the Apple and ARM deal at this time is certainly aimed at enhancing investors’ appetite for ARM shares when they are listed on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange, as the Japanese SoftBank Group aims to collect… It could reach up to $10 billion by listing ARM on the stock market, which would give a major boost to the company, at a time when investors are flocking to the next generation of semiconductors, due to the demand stimulated by generative artificial intelligence.

Saad El-Din revealed that the interest of technology companies in investing and cooperating with ARM is not limited to Apple, which seems to have preceded everyone in the step of long-term cooperation, as companies such as Google, NVIDIA, Samsung, AMD, and TSMC are expressing their interest in buying some ARM shares as part of the company’s initial public offering. This gives these companies a share in the ownership of ARM and makes them among the main investors in the company, pointing out that there is information that speaks about the intention of Samsung and TSMC to buy shares in ARM worth up to $735 million.

Become an investor king

According to Saad El-Din, the relationship between Apple and ARM is a relationship that is many years old, but it was not as strong as it is today, indicating that the secret sauce of the deal that brought the two parties together may not be limited to Apple’s access and benefit from ARM’s advanced engineering capabilities and capabilities, but rather to the possibility The iPhone maker later became a “king investor” in the cutting-edge chip industry.