The General Authority of Islamic Affairs and Endowments has completed its full preparations to receive the holy month of Ramadan in all mosques of the country, so that places of worship will be a safe environment for worshipers to be able to perform their prayers with spirituality and tranquility.

It is expected that the state’s mosques will witness this evening the first Tarawih prayer, in the event that the committee to investigate the sighting of the crescent of the blessed month of Ramadan, after the Maghrib prayer, announces that today, Friday, completes the month of Sha’ban, after it has been proven that the sighting of the crescent of the month of Ramadan, to be the first of the holy month tomorrow in the Emirates and most countries Islamic.

Before the start of the series of Ramadan religious events, the authority stressed to all mosque officials and supervisors the necessity of fully complying with the precautionary instructions and measures issued by the competent authorities, to ensure the safety and health of worshipers, foremost of which is the expansion of the reception of worshipers and the resumption of many procedures that were suspended due to the conditions of the (Covid) pandemic. -19).

According to the new update of the prayer protocol in mosques during the holy month, mosques will witness the continued provision of the Qur’an in mosques and chapels, provided that they are sterilized after use, in addition to restoring the residence times for the five daily prayers to their previous state before the pandemic, as well as the return of women’s chapels to normal during the month of Ramadan, and the resumption of giving lessons. Daily mosques after afternoon or evening prayers and lectures by the guests of His Highness the President of the State in mosques, in addition to allowing drinking water to be distributed to worshipers (provided that it is canned), emphasizing the need for volunteers to monitor precautionary measures in mosques and women’s chapels, such as the obligation to wear masks, and it is mandatory Using a personal or single-use carpet, and adhering to all precautionary measures in place in advance.

The prayer protocol in mosques also includes amending the alignment of worshipers to be in a straight (vertical) shape instead of a zigzag shape, in order to facilitate the process of entry, exit and organization, while maintaining a distance of one meter between worshipers, while allowing the establishment of Tarawih prayers throughout the holy month, and the Tahajjud prayer in the last ten days. From the month of Ramadan according to 4 main preventive controls, the first of which is that the Tarawih prayer be held immediately after the Sunnah of the evening prayer, and the second, that the time between the evening call to prayer and the establishment of the evening prayer be 20 minutes, as well as to allocate a period of 45 minutes for the evening prayer with the Tarawih prayer, and finally that the prayer Tarawih is 8 rak’ahs, in addition to three rak’ahs for intercession and witr, while a time is set for no more than 45 minutes to perform the Tahajjud prayer in the last ten days of Ramadan.



