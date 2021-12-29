According to the American newspaper, “The New York Times”, if the results of this study are confirmed, “Omicron” will have made the future of the epidemic less bleak.

Scientists believe that “Omicron” will become the dominant mutant in the world, soon, given the speed with which it has spread, since it was first detected last November.

And since the “Omicron” mutant causes milder symptoms compared to other mutagens, it may lead in the future to a decrease in the number of people hospitalized as a result of infection with the emerging corona virus.

Alex Segal, a researcher in virology at the Africa Institute of Health Research in Durban, Alex Segal, explains that it is likely that Omicron will set aside “Delta”.

And if “Omicron” manages to displace “Delta”, he will have already done a favor in the world’s war against the epidemic, because the latter increases the risk of the person with “Covid 19” to be hospitalized.

In vitro experiments revealed that the antibodies produced during omicron infection were able to protect against ‘delta’.

“We are also looking for something that we can live with easily, because it will be less confusing to us compared to previous mutants,” the researcher added.

The researcher published this study on the website of the Health Institute, while it has not been published in a specialized medical journal so far.

Meanwhile, independent scientists not involved in the study said the South African researcher’s findings appear valid, even if the conclusions are so far preliminary.

Carl Pearson, an epidemiologist at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, said that the results of the study apply to what is currently happening in England, where the omicron increases and the proportion of the most dangerous delta infections decreases.

Global health alert

The World Health Organization said, on Wednesday, that the “Omicron” mutant of the emerging corona virus still poses a high risk, while “Covid 19” infections in the world jumped by 11 percent, during the past week.

In its weekly briefing on the Corona epidemic, the organization said that the “Omicron” mutant was behind the rise in Corona injuries in many countries, until it became dominant over the “Delta” mutant.

The source suggested that this rise in the increase in Corona injuries was caused by two factors represented in the evasion of the mutated immunity, in addition to a greater ability to spread.

Meanwhile, the organization said that South Africa, which first detected the mutant on November 24, recorded a 29 percent decrease in the incidence of cases.

The organization indicated that preliminary data from Britain, South Africa and Denmark, which is the highest in the world at the present time in terms of the rate of infection per person, shows twice the likelihood of a patient with Omicron being admitted to hospital compared to those infected with “Delta”.

Researchers say that they still need more data, to reach certain conclusions about the ferocity of the new mutant that has confused the world and prompted countries to re-impose preventive restrictions.