Test takers are given circles of graphs showing the regions their ancestors belong to and how their genetic codes assembled into a particular shape.

With more people taking the test and providing them with DNA banks, it is also possible for a person to reach relatives they didn’t know before.

This may seem exciting to many, but sometimes it brings shocking results, revealing disturbing or sad secrets that no one wants to reveal.

The girl who revealed her mother’s secret

In the United States, Alicia had heard of DNA tests and dreamed of getting the test to find out more of her relatives, but the test was too expensive for her to think about.

After she got married at the age of 26, she wanted to complete her university studies, which would cost her a lot.

At that time, the idea came to Alicia, she knew that part of her father belonged to the American Indians; Indigenous Americans, and there are university scholarships and installments facilities for them, so it was appropriate for her to take a DNA test to prove the percentage of the indigenous people in her family history, because this disclosure qualifies her to save a large part of her university expenses.

Alicia had already ordered the test sample to run and sent it in, and after a while she got the result. When Alicia saw it, she was very surprised, and it turned out that her ancestry was 50 percent Italian, and there was no mention of Native Americans.

The young woman obtained the database in the name of an Italian girl in her first city in which she lived with her father and mother when she was young, and that this Italian girl is her cousin.

The world started spinning in Alicia’s head. I called her mother and asked her: Am I your daughter? Is my father really my father? The mother assured her that she was indeed a daughter, and denied anything otherwise.

But the mother’s words did not convince Alicia, so she went to her aunt and asked her if her mother had known an Italian man in her youth.

And then, the aunt replied that there was already an Italian young man who went with her mother as a companion at the high school graduation party, and she said his name to Alicia, and the shock here is that his family name was the same as the Italian girl’s family name that the DNA database reported as her cousin.

The mother completely denied all this, and denied that she had had a relationship with that Italian young man at her graduation party, but the father – or who was believed to be her father – tightened the matter and did a DNA test to confirm the result of the above. The person who raised Alicia all the time and he believes That he was her father turned out to be not her father.

‘Unexpected’ father

One of the latest strange stories in DNA tests is a story that recently revealed about a 26-year-old Swedish girl named Felicia, who was attracted by the topic of DNA tests and took the test to show the results to many of her relatives from her mother, but almost nothing from her father.

She tried to push her father to do the analysis, but he refused, to convince her uncle who did the analysis, to reach the result after that, and Felicia discovers that he is not her uncle and has no biological connection to her, then Felicia confronts her parents about it.

Her parents admitted that the father could not have children, so they hired a sperm donor through a fertility clinic, so that the mother was vaccinated and she became pregnant with Felicia.

She was very shocked, but she was determined to get to know her father, so she contacted the clinic that gave her the name of the donor, and Felicia contacted him and said that she was his daughter.

The man was surprised by the matter, but he was very pleased with it, especially since he was without a family, so they got to know each other, and they also agreed that he would also do a DNA test to be completely sure.

But the result was surprising, as it turned out that he was not her father, and by reviewing the clinic, it appeared that there might have been a confusion in the samples at the time, because the standards that the clinic was working with were simple in the early nineties.

Felicia felt despair that there was no other way to reach her father, many years passed and the person she thought was her father died, as did her stepfather who raised her and she thought he was her father.

One day, she was browsing the family tree database provided by the body that conducts DNA analyzes, when she was surprised by the appearance of a woman who had done the analysis recently, and that she was close to her father.

Felicia looked for this woman until I found her, she was a nun in the same city, I went to her and met her and told her her story, and the nun did not believe what she was saying because donating sperm seemed to be an unpopular matter in their family, then the nun remembered something.

She remembered that her brother and his wife had had fertility problems and that they were attending the same clinic, on the same date that Felicia’s mother was impregnated.

The nun contacted her brother, who was astonished by the whole matter, but after research and verification, another disturbing and sad story emerged for that brother and his family. The brother and his wife went to the clinic for fertility problems, and he gave his sperm to the lab to be injected with his wife.

But it appears that the lab mixed the samples, so that his wife was inoculated with samples from another donor, and his sperm went to Felicia’s mother. It was a shock to the brother and his wife, it means that their son, who is the age of Felicia, is not biologically the son of that brother.

Felicia finally reached her father, but she left many disturbing stories on the way, and revealed some secrets that some would not have wished her to be revealed.

Marital infidelity generations ago!

Laura works in a genetic analysis center, so she had enough experience and knowledge to trace her family’s origins, which led to an alarming revelation to everyone, that her grandmother’s mother was cheating on her husband with another man, and that other man is her grandmother’s biological father.

The grandmother and her mother had both died, but this discovery was a shock to the family as a whole. No one is satisfied with any accusation of honor or morals for the dead from parents and grandparents, and therefore still part of Laura’s family rejects this result completely, and says that the medical analyzes are wrong.

Catherine and Lisa

On her 56th birthday, Catherine received a gift from her older brother, DNA analysis kits that were also brought to the others.

Catherine was the youngest, in a family living in Arkansas in the United States.

After they were all examined, the surprise was that they are all brothers, except for Catherine, who was proven by the analysis to be a half-sister to them, and that their father is not her biological father, and it seems that their mother was in an illegal relationship with another man at one time.

As for Lisa, she has another story, as she was raised by white American parents, but her skin is brown and her hair is curly, and when she walks on the road, some believe that she is Latina or Mexican, and they speak to her in Spanish, Lisa undertook an examination to show the result that her father is mostly African American.

Lisa was shocked by this information, although she explains the difference between her skin and hair from her family, Lisa went to her mother and confronted her, but the mother denied anything, and when Lisa pressured her mother more, the mother screamed, saying: Do you want to destroy the family? If your father knows what you are saying, he will kill me!

Lisa did not tell the person who raised her, whom she thought was the father, anything because she loved him and did not want to destroy his life with this dangerous secret.

Analysis centers warn: the result may not like you

Most of those who do DNA analysis see it as a positive thing to know the origins of the family and communicate with distant relatives, and they are waiting for the results with happiness.

But it was repeatedly reported that the result was shocking and disturbing, so the companies that provide the DNA analysis service began to provide a warning before agreeing to conduct the examination, that the result may not be according to the person’s expectations, and that sometimes it may be shocking, and open a box of secrets that no one wants to open It may be better to keep it closed.

DNA analyzes revealed many hidden stories and secrets that no one wants to reveal, such as illegal relationships, marital infidelities, rape cases, and mixing in IVF clinics and sperm banks, and their owners and victims kept their secrets and did not imagine that they would one day appear in public.