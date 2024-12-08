There are many examples that have been seen in recent years regarding the replacement of ‘classic’ combustion mechanics in historical models. There are cases of all types, sizes and designs. However, the latest one that has come to light has left most people quite surprised, as one of the myths of ‘affordable’ sports motorsport has gone over to the ‘zero emissions’ camp. This last example is none other than a first generation Mazda MX-5 (NA).

A British company specialized in these modifications has been in charge of this model. Specifically, it has been Electrogenicwhich has been responsible for other modifications such as a Jaguar E-Type, a Land Rover Defender or a classic MINI, among others. Now the turn has come to the aforementioned MX-5 NA, which has replaced its four-cylinder gasoline engine with a 100% electric block with which it has significantly increased its power.

The Mazda MX-5 NA from Electrogenic hardly differs aesthetically from the original model.

This classic Mazda MX-5 is now 100% electric

Aesthetically, this Mazda MX-5 hardly presents any new features. In fact, it still has its small diameter wheels, its small overall size or its characteristic retractable headlights. Therefore, its most significant changes are found under its beloved bodywork.

From Electrogenic they affirm that their new electric motor delivers a total of 160 HP of power. This is a power significantly higher than the 130 HP that approved the more performance mechanics that Mazda launched from the NA in 1994. Likewise, its original gearbox has also been replaced, which could be a five-speed manual or a four automatic. In any case, as usually happens in electric cars, it now offers a single speed.

The Electrogenic Mazda MX-5 retains its small size or its well-known retractable headlights.

With all this, the Mazda MX-5 NA now presents a much more generous acceleration, since it is capable of reaching 100 km/h in just 6 seconds. In addition to this, it now also has an improvement in its braking capacity thanks to the use of so-called ‘regenerative braking’. The power of this system can be adjusted manually, depending on the chosen driving modes (located on the center console).

This new 100% electric mechanism is powered by a battery of 42 kWh capacitywith which the new Mazda MX-5 NA will be able to travel a maximum of 300 kilometers. This component is located under the body and occupies the space that previously had the fuel tank.

Of course, all this has added additional weight to that of the original car. Specifically, the battery is an extra 100kg. However, Electrogenic assures that, even so, it continues to maintain the 50:50 weight distribution. In addition, they also promise that driving is now even more fun than it was with its previous engine.

Orders can now be placed with Electrogenic to transform an MX-5 NA into an electric sports car.

“We have long been intrigued by the concept of a lightweight, well-balanced, rear-wheel drive, electrified modern classic that truly delivers the thrill of old-school driving,” he confirmed. Steve DrummondCEO of Electrogenic, in his statement to the media Coach.

According to this company, it is now possible to place orders for this conversion, which can be incorporated into Mazda MX-5 NA models manufactured between 1989 and 1997. Its price has not been officialbut its installation and completion takes around a week.