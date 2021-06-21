After its launch on PC, this graphic adventure prepares its arrival on consoles.

There are games that stand out for the graphics, their innovative ideas or the strength of their story. And then there are cases as curious as The Procession to Calvary, which is a mixture of amazement at its aesthetics and laughter at the tone with which it shows its action. If not, take a look at the trailer, it looks like a festival of memes based on art history.

What kind of game is Procession to Calvary? Its author describes it as “a adventure game imbued with the spirit Monty Python in which you walk through an incredibly detailed landscape created with hundreds of Renaissance paintings “by authors such as Michelangelo, Rembrandt or Botticelli.

If the art weren’t enough, the game also includes a soundtrack with great pieces from the classical music work of Bach, Vivaldi or Händel. Don’t be fooled by the crazy staging of Procession to Calvary, as it is a point & click adventure like the old ones with puzzles and dialogues. “Absurd, but don’t worry: even if some jokes are ridiculous, all the puzzles make sense!”, Reads its official synopsis.

There is also the Inventory in which you will gather various objects with which to interact in settings that, as you can see, are based on Renaissance paintings. As a curiosity, if you get stuck in a puzzle, you can kill Whoever you want to move on, but the game itself warns: “be careful, the consequences of your actions can haunt you.”

Now available on PC, The Procession to Calvary will be released on Nintendo Switch on July 1 and a day later, it will do so on Xbox One. PS4 users will have to wait a bit to enjoy this video game which, in their case, It does not yet have a specific date, although they promise “it will be announced as soon as possible.”

More about: The Procession to Calvary and Joe Richardson.