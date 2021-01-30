An employee amidst sanitary ware produced by Villeroy & Boch in Mettlach, Germany. Villeroy & Boch has been a family business for over 250 years. (FRANK RUMPENHORST / DPA / AFP)

Today we are talking about a ceramics company that has developed in two major sectors, bathroom fittings and above all tableware. We find the trace of Villeroy & Boch from the 18th century, in an autonomous duchy, that of Lorraine.

Paul-Louis Villeroy, is development director of Villeroy & Boch, eighth generation of Villeroy; this company, now German, headquartered in Mettlach in the Saarland, is present in 125 countries, employs 7,500 people and generates sales of 830 million euros.

We are in the 18th century in Audun-le-Tiche, a village in Lorraine which was then an independent duchy wedged between the kingdom of France and the Saar. At the time, François Boch carried the title of “Bombardier du Roi”, he was therefore a founder. In 1748, with his three sons, he embarked on the manufacture of ceramic tableware. 60 years later, his descendant, Jean-François Boch, acquired the former Benedictine abbey of Mettlach, on the banks of the Saar. He fitted out this baroque building for the production of almost entirely mechanized tableware. He designed many completely new machines himself.

His inventions pave the way for the industrial production of ceramics, which until then had been mainly made by hand. The “Old Abbey” still houses the headquarters of the Villeroy & Boch Group today.

In 1876, the company diversified towards sanitary facilities. “At the time, says Paul-Louis Villeroy, It is with Louis Pasteur the awareness of the benefits of personal hygiene “.

Villeroy will thus develop the idea of ​​the bathroom at home. “These are the same materials, it’s the same technique, we bake clay, we enamel it, and we make a shape that will be used for tableware, for a kitchen sink or a shower tray, toilet or sink. “

The company will also provide tiles to line the stations of the first subways which are starting to be dug. “Here again, we are on glazed ceramic, we are on something that dresses, which makes the surface easy to maintain, and which makes it beautiful, because our products are there to bring beauty … “

With the Covid-19 pandemic, Villeroy & Boch will have managed to stay afloat. First with regard to the sanitary bathroom sector, which represents two thirds of turnover. Despite a difficult second quarter, it is a segment that is defending itself well, thanks to a very strong rebound in the second half, which allows the company to post a result roughly comparable to that of last year.

Regarding the tableware part (one third of turnover), the hotel and catering part (15% of the segment) suffered a lot, however the 3rd and 4th quarters were very good and the website made up for the closure. shops.