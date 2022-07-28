Today is a VERY SPECIAL ✨ day, because the #5thAnniversary of the BBVA MX Women’s League.

Thank you to everyone who has been part of this great 🛤️ journey, where many dreams have been built and come true.

#VamosPorEllas👊🏼 pic.twitter.com/QEqINg8eSK

– LigaBBVAFemenil (@LigaBBVAFemenil) July 28, 2022