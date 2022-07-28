This July 28, 2022, we are on long tablecloths in Mexico. Especially for those of us who are fans of women’s professional soccer, because today marks five years since the official birth of the Liga MX Femenil, which has allowed for five years to fulfill the dreams of many young Mexican women who today have even been able to reach the National Team. thanks to it.
A league that years ago seemed like a dream or an impossibility, but in 2017 it became a reality and a project that today has grown considerably in all possible aspects. And although we still have a long way to go and continue to grow, it has been fervently demonstrated that women’s soccer in Mexico exists, is real and is here to stay.
Five years in which we have seen four different champions; Tigres with their four titles, Rayadas and Chivas with two and América with their Apertura 2018 title.
In these five years, outstanding soccer players have been able to debut and make themselves known thanks to the Liga MX Femenil and today, little by little, they stop being promises to become realities like Lizbeth Ovalle, Aylín Aviléz, Alison González and Joseline Montoya.
Others left their mark from day one and today are eternal emblems of this competition such as Desirée Monsiváis, Katty Martínez and Alicia Cervantes.
Dual national Mexican players such as Annia Mejía, Renae Cuéllar and Christina Burkenroad later found a space here for them to perform as well.
Today, we are at a point where it is even possible to open the doors to foreign soccer players, and that opening, coupled with the growth of the league, allowed players like Aurelie Kaci and Jennifer Hermoso to come to this league directly from Real Madrid and Barcelona respectively, showing that our league looks very good to the world.
We have also been able to export talent abroad such as Rubí Soto to Villarreal, Cecilia Santiago to PSV, Zoe Tapia in Tico football and recently, Desirée Monsiváis to Glasgow.
In addition, there is already an under-17 category to work with younger players from early on so that they can make the leap to the first team with more experience behind them.
So with many dreams fulfilled and with many more to come, we celebrate five years of our Liga MX Femenil hoping that there will be many, many more where Mexican women’s soccer continues to grow and continue to be promoted.
#marks #years #Liga #Femenil
Leave a Reply