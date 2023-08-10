On the night of Tuesday, August 8, at 8:00 p.m. sharp, the 132nd edition of the Monterrey classic took place in Houston, Texas. striped arrived decimated by the absence of Germán Berterame, who will surely miss a large part of the Apertura 2023 tournament, while tigers It also had two sensitive casualties: Diego Reyes and Ozziel Herrera.
The match started better Rayados. He generated the most dangerous ones and there was even a penalty that the referee scored in his favor, after Samir Caetano brought down Maxi Meza near the end line, but later the whistler went to check the VAR and determined that the foul had been outside the area.
For the second half, Tigres improved considerably. They took the game at their game pace and Monterrey was slow to adapt. However, already in compensation time, the referee went to review a play in the VAR and ended up scoring a penalty in favor of Monterrey.
Sergio Canales took the ball with determination and was not intimidated by Nahuel Guzmán, who changed his gloves before collecting and repeated his circus acts. But now they did not bear fruit and Tigres was eliminated in the round of 16 of the Leagues Cup.
Javier Aquino was expelled from the field of play and there was a slight attempt at anger between the players. The referee overstretched the minutes until he gave the final whistle, finalizing the Gang’s pass and the elimination of the cats.
At the end of the commitment, the coaching staff and players confessed that they disagreed with the referee’s work, who seemed to compensate, with the penalty at the end, for the foul he did not score in the first half. Rafa Carioca was one of the most annoying, so nothing was saved once he had a microphone in front of him.
