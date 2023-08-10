The referee cannot score a penalty like that, in this instance, in a Clásico, it makes us laugh because it took him five or six minutes to score it, a penalty we didn’t see: Rafael Carioca

📹 Roberto Flores#tigers #striped #ClassicRegios #LeaguesCup pic.twitter.com/5fCw62NyWN

– Sports Multimedia (@mmdeportesmx) August 9, 2023