The National Tourism Bureau registered over 90,000 guests from Russia for the month of June alone. It is unclear how many people remain in Georgia, but it is certain that it has been tens of thousands since the end of February. This is very noticeable in a city with 1.1 million inhabitants. Many residents of Tbilisi feel that Russians have taken over their city. The most common complaint is that house prices have risen enormously, both for rent and for sale.

Especially in the first two months, Russians encountered resistance in Tbilisi. They were ignored in shops, they couldn’t open an account with banks. It seems that the ‘new normal’ has now been accepted. The Russians bring a lot of money; an IT specialist earns at least 5,000 euros net per month, says Kurichev. There is still a single cafe with this text on the door: “You are welcome here if you recognize that Putin is a war criminal and you respect the sovereignty of peace-loving nations.”

Kurichev understands the reserve towards his compatriots. Even when it comes to Russians who leave their country because they are unhappy with Putin. Anti-Russian sentiment in Georgia extends beyond the war in Ukraine. Since a five-day war in 2008, Russia has occupied the two renegade regions of Abkhazia and South Ossetia, together a fifth of Georgia’s territory. Russian had virtually disappeared from public space before. Street names are listed in Georgian and English.

Everyone in the IT community speaks English, Kurichev says. “I always start a conversation in English, just to be polite. Then they hear that I am Russian and we can usually continue to speak Russian. My wife is learning Georgian, which she needs to work here as a doctor.”

Kurichev wants to visit family in Russia in September, but is not sure if it will work. “Everything is different now because of the war. Ten years ago, Russia was part of the global family. Now Iraq has a better reputation.”

Vulnerable position

Georgia, a land of mountains and wine, with a strong cultural identity and a long Christian past, is trying to break free from the grip of Russia. Since the beginning of the 19th century, the large neighbor on the other side of the Caukakus has been exerting its influence. The darkest period was the Soviet dictatorship of Georgian Joseph Dzhugashvili, better known as Stalin. It was only in 2010 that his statue in Gori’s birthplace was secretly moved from the main square to the museum garden. Earlier attempts in 1956 and 1988 had been prevented by the local population.

More than thirty years after the fall of the Soviet Union, the Russian threat has not disappeared. The small country on the border of Europe and Asia, with its ports on the Black Sea and its view to the West, is of strategic importance. Georgia’s geopolitical position is fragile; Europe and Russia are both competing for influence. In short, it is like this: Europe has the people, Russia has the power. And the US is watching.

The preference of the nearly four million inhabitants is clear. As many as 90 percent see Russia as the biggest political threat, according to a poll by the American NGO IRI in March this year. Two-thirds of the population feels somewhat or very unsafe in Georgia, given the current relationship with Russia. A large majority of 88 percent supports accession to the EU, 75 percent supports accession to NATO.

This preference clashes with the direction of the ruling party Georgian Dream (GD), in power since 2012. On paper, Georgian Dream is pro-EU, in practice it is the party that cherishes ties with Russia, insults EU representatives and anti- democratic measures, for example when it comes to freedom of the press. The judiciary is politicized, opponents are intimidated, violence against the LGBTI community is tolerated. According to many Georgians, their government is sabotaging rapprochement with the EU. The influential Orthodox Church supports the government’s conservative agenda.

High above Tbilisi, near the twenty-meter-tall statue of Mother Georgia, which overlooks the city, is the residential complex of Bidzina Ivanishvili. To protect his privacy, the road under the complex has been turned into a tunnel. Ivanishvili is the man behind Georgian Dream, the richest and most powerful man in the country, accounting for 20 percent of Georgia’s GDP. Officially he no longer has a political role, but the lines are short: his former bodyguard and dentist became ministers, the prime minister is his former secretary. Everyone in Georgia knows: the government does nothing without Ivanishvili’s consent.