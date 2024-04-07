On the other side of the screen Berto Romero (Cardona, 49 years old) regrets that, in the midst of the explosion of audiovisual productions, ordinary mortals have ended up calling series or movies content. «It seems to me the ugliest possible word to refer to a work that claims to be artistic. That we have become so brutalized as to talk about content makes me deeply sad,” reflects the comedian, actor and presenter who this Tuesday premieres 'Ovejas electricas' on La 2, starting at 11:00 p.m.

Produced by RTVE in collaboration with K 2000 (The Mediapro Studio), this space, emerging from the mind of José Antonio Pérez Ledo (Bilbao, 45 years old), creator of 'Órbita Laika', will address narrative and all its manifestations -novels, essays, poems, plays, comics, series, films, sound fictions, video games… – through ten installments that will deal with the universal themes that have inspired authors of all time, generating stories in all types of formats.

Pérez Ledo says, also by video call, that his intention was to launch an entertainment program about narrative and, he clarifies, “not literature, which is what they will end up calling it.” He says this because throughout each program all types of works will be played and in all possible formats and media. “The idea is that every week we face a topic, which in the first program will be war, and we talk about how the narrative has told the war since its origins in all media and also how the way of telling it has changed,” he develops.

To the war conflict, which inaugurates the space, nine other themes must be added. Namely, infidelities, childhood, theft, invented places, crimes, monsters, shipwrecks, dystopias and family. In all of them, we will delve into the works that reflected said theme, their links with reality or the resources that their authors used to ensure that the emotion reached readers and viewers. “The idea is to tell it in an entertaining and fun way, that provokes laughter and reflection and that is the role of Berto and the collaborators themselves,” says Pérez Ledo.

Fiction and reality



The program is structured based on five sections defended by as many collaborators. Thus, in 'The Tracker of Stories', the journalist and sound documentary filmmaker Isabel Cadenas Cañón will put on the table what are the first approaches to the subject and its evolution to the present; In 'From fiction to reality (and vice versa), the philologist Antonio Martínez Asensio will look for the link between that fictional story and reality “either because it is part of a real story or because it has given rise to a case in reality.” , points out Romero, while in 'The Duel', the writer Marta Jiménez Serrano compares two works as if they were getting into a boxing ring. An example? 'American Psycho' and 'Crime and Punishment'.

Completing the list of collaborators are the screenwriter Isabel Vázquez, responsible for 'The Sampler', who will use physical utensils as weapons to take the viewer to the works that included them, and the writer Jorge Carrión, who in 'The Dilettante' will pull the thread to analyze an aspect of the topic, from quinqui cinema to Atlantis, including cyberpunk. In 'Electric Sheep' there will also be space for Romero to interview a person related to the topic “either because of his work or because he is a specialist in it”, which in the first installment is Miguel de la Fuente, RTVE reporter, veteran in numerous war conflicts. “In short, we have a very lively, fun and interesting 'late',” says Romero.

In this sense, the actor also highlights that the program is “a little contradictory.” «It is made with materials that could take you to density, but it is not an exhaustive program nor does it attempt to get to the bottom of anything, but rather it really takes a route that goes through many works and that picks from here and there. It is not a heavy, cryptic, dense or boring program. On the contrary, it is quite light », he analyzes.

Romero says that the tone with which he approached the program does not differ much from his usual tone. «My intention, from the beginning, was to be more serious, because I am interested in what these people say and I am more respectful than it seems, but this bastard was goading me like someone who pokes a dog with a stick and he was all the time. day: 'Make more jokes, make more jokes'. So there is a combination of the two things.

Nerveless



It will be the third time that Romero takes charge of a project alone since 'El program de Berto' (La Sexta, 2009) and 'MovieBerto' (Paramount Channel, 2014-2015). Are there less nerves with a premiere on La 2? “In that comment there is a bit of contempt for La 2 and we should not live it like that,” he says, causing his partner to laugh.

«Look, in my experience, the host is always around the corner, on any chain, platform or wherever. Nerves, for my part I don't have them because I'm already used to the hosts and also to things going well for me. What there is always is uncertainty. It is a very suitable program for people who are very curious, but I don't have any very formed opinions regarding premieres or audiences,” he reasons.

“Well, yes, if the program fails miserably, we already know what it will be like: 'It's just that Berto without Buenafuente doesn't work,'” he predicts. “In fact, it's the first thing I'm going to tweet,” Perez Ledo cuts him off. “And if it works, it will be a new success for José Antonio Pérez Ledo,” concludes Romero.