The topic of the moment in the world of entertainment is demand that faces Mr. Pedro Rivera by his grandchildren, children of the late singer Jenni Rivera, this due to alleged improper exploitation of his daughter’s musical themes.

The one who was immediately questioned about it was the businesswoman and television personality Mayeli Alonsowho was Lupillo Rivera’s partner for more than 13 years, and was not afraid to speak the truth.

During a press conference for the new season of ‘Rica, Famous, Latina’, Mayeli Alonso was questioned by the media about the situation and assured that despite being something very sadthere should also be justice and understanding from the whole family.

“It makes me feel very sad because Don Pedro [Rivera] He is already a grown man. It is very unpleasant that a grandson sues his grandfather, it is an ugly situation. But I also feel that as a grandfather you have to be fair, so if Jenni worked all her life for her children, it is also fair of him to give them her rights.”he explained.

Mayeli also pointed out that family problems can be resolved that way, as a family, although she believes that Don Pedro is being badly influenced: “I feel that all this talking can be understood, but I also know that there are people in that family who advise him badly”.

Despite the division of opinions, Mayeli Alonso made it very clear that she Support Jenni Rivera’s children with everythingbecause they have every right to claim what their mother left them and everything she worked for to give them a better and worry-free future.

I will always support them a lot, especially Jhonny because I saw how he missed his mother,” he concluded.

