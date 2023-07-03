Of Health editorial

Rectocolitis mainly affects younger people and women. It is a chronic pathology that lasts a lifetime and sees alternating periods of re-emission and exacerbation and requires continuous care to keep the sometimes disabling symptoms under control

It affects young people more, with a higher incidence between 20-30 years old and women, as evidenced by Martina Santagiuliana, the 33-year-old model from Recoaro Terme who transformed ulcerative colitis, the chronic disease she suffers from, into an information and social awareness campaign on the effects of this invisible and disabling pathology. In Italy there are over 200,000 people suffering from inflammatory bowel disease (MICI) which in one out of four cases appear already in childhood (as in the case of Martina who had the first symptoms at 4 years old) or in adolescence and manifest themselves with persistent abdominal pain and frequent intestinal disorders caused by intestinal inflammation, typical of ulcerative colitis (or colitis) but also of Crohn’s disease.

What is ulcerative colitis, or colitis Rectocolitis or ulcerative colitis is a chronic inflammatory bowel disease involving the lining of the colon and rectum (the small intestine is spared instead). It is caused by an immunological disorder in the intestine that generates an inflammatory process that affects the mucosa of the intestinal wall causing continuous inflammatory lesions that can lead to bloody diarrhea, intestinal disorders, abdominal pain and, in the most serious cases, even fever, weight loss, anemia, dehydration, joint pain, anorexia, nausea and vomiting. Causes unknown. It is believed to affect genetically predisposed individuals and may also include psychophysical stress and the role of food and/or environmental contaminants.

How to recognize One of the characteristics of these inflammatory diseases is that periods of remission alternate with others of exacerbation and that there are no interventions or treatments that guarantee definitive recovery. This is why periodic checks are necessary as soon as the symptoms appear which, if early, must provide for a correct transition from the pediatrician to the gastroenterologist (in some hospitals dedicated outpatient clinics have been set up for this transition). Based on the age and severity of symptoms, the specialist will indicate the best diagnostic path. Laboratory tests (blood count, serum electrolytes, albuminemia, ESR and C-reactive protein) are not specific for the diagnosis of ulcerative colitis, but they undoubtedly remain of great help in ascertaining both its severity and the effectiveness of treatments in the more serious forms. Colonoscopy, with or without retrograde ileoscopy, has a key role in monitoring the evolution of the disease over time, just as histological examination of biopsies is equally important in defining the activity and expansion of inflammation.

How to cure The treatments available today to cure ulcerative colitis aim to alleviate the symptoms and mitigate the intensity of the inflammatory process, as there is still no certainty about the causes. The objectives of the therapy are: to obtain a remission, i.e. the disappearance of the symptoms and ulcerations affecting the colonic mucosa; maintain this remission as long as possible; manage any complications; improve the patient's quality of life. 5-aminosalicylic acid (5-ASA), taken either orally or rectally, is the drug of first choice in mild and moderate cases. In the more demanding forms it is necessary to resort to cortisones, which cannot be used for prolonged periods, but until clinical remission is obtained, after which it will be necessary to continue the anti-inflammatory therapy with a drug based on 5-ASA. Patients with moderate to severe disease despite 5-ASA or corticosteroid treatment are candidates for monoclonal antibody therapy (such as infliximab, adalimumab, golimumab, ustekinumab, or Vedolizumab) or with molecules such as tofacitinib, filgotinib or ozanimod. Finally, in cases characterized by a disease that does not respond adequately to pharmacological therapies or when some serious complications arise, surgery can be resorted to. The most practiced intervention is the total proctocolectomy, i.e. the resection of the entire colon, including the rectum, an act that completely eliminates the site of the disease and which involves the mouth of the small intestine to the anus, with the creation of a pouch-tank (it's called pouch) in order to ensure better faecal continence.