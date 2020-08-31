Eduard Streltsov – the legend of Soviet football. Throughout his career (1954 – 1970) he played for one club – the Moscow “Torpedo”, with a break (1958 – 1965), during which he served a prison term for rape.

Famous Soviet footballer and later coach Mikhail Gershkovich (now – chairman of the board of the society “Association of domestic football coaches” – approx. AiF.ru) played for Torpedo from 1967 to 1971 and found Streltsov in the team, being his teammate. Their offensive duet was considered one of the brightest in the history of national football.

After watching the series “In the constellation of Sagittarius” on Channel One, Gershkovich gave a monologue an angry review of the picture, in which, in his opinion, there were many lies.

“Pure, unclouded, crystalline sample of hack”

– To say that I am surprised, upset, amazed – to say nothing, – says Mikhail Gershkovich. – I watched the tape until the last episode, not missing any of the 8 episodes, but only out of respect for Edik, with whom my best football years and, in general, a significant part of my life are associated. And each new episode only confirmed the first impression: hack. Clean, unclouded, crystalline test hack. I will try to explain my impressions and feelings.

The main thing, in my opinion, is nonsense: the creators of the film about Streltsov did not need to invent anything. His biography, career – a ready-made script. Edik’s fate was such that it can only be drawn from nature, without taking away or adding anything. A movie can turn out to be real only in one version: if it is a literal translation – like, for example, “Heart of a Dog”, filmed by Vladimir Bortko based on the novel Mikhail Bulgakov.

To the guy who got the main role (Dmitry Vlaskin. – AiF.ru), the least questions. But with a remark: out of bounds. It is simply impossible to play Streltsov the football player, no matter who undertakes this task. A gross mistake of the project creators One of the key ones. The way he played football, no one ever played.

A weak excuse for the authors is the fact that world cinema has not yet learned how to make feature films about football. But even this disadvantage has reasonable limits. People of my generation remember well the Soviet classics “Blow, another blow!” – a tape in which there are many football scenes. Producer Victor Sadovsky, Solving the problem of professional showing of the game, he made a simple and wise decision: there must be real players on the field, therefore the priority is general plans.

The final cut includes a snippet of one of the official matches of the USSR championship. The only problem was that to dress the team that came to Leningrad for the meeting of the USSR championship with Zenit in the uniform of the desired colors. This team was Dynamo. They, in general, did not have to change clothes: Zenit was in red shirts, Dynamo, they are Germans – in traditional white. Perhaps the “D” print on the chest was donated for the sake of art …

Writers and directors always have a joker up their sleeves: “I am an artist, as I see it. Life is life, and cinema is cinema. ” Yes, we understand. They probably have the right. But then, guys, name your work neutrally, give the main character a different name, consonant, make a footnote “The film is based on …” The name of the main character was changed Vladimir Petrovich Kondrashin became Garanzhin. Which probably gave the authors additional rights to fiction.

But if the tape has the name “Streltsov” – do not distort the biography, do not invent stories that did not exist and could not be, do not paint portraits of people without knowing the “cuisine”, not understanding the era, not owning either the facts or methods of their embodiment!

Well, seriously: in what delirium was the pretentious episode written in which Edik was not included in the final match of the Olympics? And they do it literally before entering the field, in the dressing room, when the whole team, including Edik, is dressed, wrinkled, ready. Just for information: in those years, substitutions during the match were not allowed, dressing for those who did not play makes no sense. They never dressed.

The links to enhancing the dramatic effect here, in my opinion, don’t work at all. Outrageous delirium, which has no excuse or explanation. Well, in general: not a single sweaty T-shirt, indestructible hairstyles, pompous dialogues in the “wall”, unthinkable “gardens” on which the national team of the great country trained and played …

There are a great many such episodes throughout the film. In sum, they look wild. It’s just wild. Wherever you go, everywhere this nonsense. Even from the point of view of the mass audience for which the tape is designed.

“What emotions did Streltsov’s son Igor experience?”

– It is impossible to understand why the action of the film ends with the only match played by Edik after his release from prison. Yes, he was, this match. A truly great event. It sounds incredible. But what happened to him next is much more important in terms of drama, isn’t it? After all, Edik not only returned to the field: he became the best again. Became the champion of the USSR. In the end, he got married a second time and had a wonderful family. Honestly, I can’t even imagine what emotions Igor, Edik’s son, experienced, looking at his father’s popular print portrait.

The only thing, as it seems to me, is a positive moment: the very fact of addressing the topic. Maybe someone will try again, relying on the real fate and character of a great football player. Maybe future creators will have enough reason, for example, to turn to Sasha Nilin (publicist, biographer of Streltsov. – AiF.ru), who, like no one, is deeply immersed in the topic, who was closely friends with Edik, is a member of the family, wrote two wonderful books about him.

The script from Nilin, I am sure, would be worthy of the name of Streltsov.

“Even the monument on the grave says more about Streltsov than the film”

– Once I had the honor to be friends with the People’s Artist of the USSR Georgy Zhzhenov, a great stage artist. One of his many theatrical roles is Zabrodin in Leningradsky Prospekt at the Mossovet Theater. The performance, despite its neutral title, can be said to be quite about football. Georgy Stepanovich played the father of a football player. The production is chamber: the action develops literally within four walls. Football itself is like a game – somewhere in the background, purely for the entourage, on the TV, which is in the background of the stage.

At the same time, there was so much real, live football in the performance that the audience believed, empathized, laughed and cried. And I am among them. Although the characters and events are fictional. And here it is exactly the opposite: there is a person who has lived the brightest life, full of ups and downs, and a script that turns zigzags into straight lines, commas and ellipses into dots, real people into characters for comics …

Even the monument standing on Streltsov’s grave at the Vagankovskoye cemetery says more about him than all 8 episodes of “Constellation” put together. This is his sentence.