Mexico. Thalía imposes Christmas fashion by wearing elephant leg pants and it looks radiant. Through Instagram, the Mexican singer shows once again that she is up to date in terms of fashion and enchants her fans.

Thalia, who has lived in New York since 2000, always leaves his followers “with a square eye” on social networks with the looks and outfits that she shows and this time is no exception.

Now Thalia poses with the so-called green elephant leg pants, a very comfortable garment that allows you to define your figure, it is green and looks spectacular.

The singer of songs like Amor a la mexicana combines the aforementioned outfit with a loose-fitting blouse and is ready for the Christmas season, even on New Year’s Eve, she also wears platform tennis shoes.

According to Thalía’s taste, platform tennis shoes are ideal for this look because they help the pants not drag and whoever wears them looks taller.

Thalía, originally from CDMX, is one of the Mexican artists with the most followers on social networks today and with international projection, because although she has not recorded a telenovela for years, music allows her to continue in contact with her followers and remain current.

Thalía’s popularity began in the eighties, when she was part of the Timbiriche group, then became a solo singer and starred in soap operas such as Quinceañera, and in the nineties María la del barrio and Marimar, which gave her so much fame.