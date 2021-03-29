After the success that the reboot of XCOM had treasured on both PC and consoles, the announcement of its latest title, only on PC, was somewhat surprising. And it’s been quite a while since XCOM: Chimera Squad was released on Steam, now realizing that its arrival on consoles is taking much longer than expected. But finally it seems that there are indications that this is going to happen. New information from the age rating office seems to ensure that XCOM: Chimera Squad will also be coming to consoles.

It has been, to be more exact, the European age rating office, PEGI, the one that would have uncovered the information that some media have disseminated. The registration of the game was made last week, on March 26, to be more exact. With this, we will have to wait until 2K Games can give information about its launch in the coming weeks.

And for those who are somewhat confused, we can remember what the arrival of XCOM: Chimera Squadwell after XCOM: Enemy Unknown, Enemy Within and XCOM 2, the game offered an alternative to all this new history that the saga has introduced. On this occasion, we can see that the XCOM organization is established and dedicated to countering the sightings of invading aliens. But it does so using a different narrative base, and even introducing new game mechanics for the games.

It maintains the essence of the turn-based strategy, but adds some special abilities for the different units and a more localized mission management system in a city, instead of the planet. New soldiers, including some aliens, simplified the management of squads to make missions a bit more dynamic, where you will have to deal with preferences to counter enemy attacks and criminal organizations. For more details, we leave you with a trailer and the product description that you can find on Steam.

XCOM: Chimera Squad brings us a new experience in turn-based tactical combat in this new story from the XCOM universe. After years of extraterrestrial rule, humanity won the war for Earth, but when the rulers fled the planet, they left their former soldiers behind. Today, five years after the events of XCOM 2, humans and aliens are working side by side to forge a civilization based on cooperation and coexistence. Welcome to Ciudad 31, a model of peace in the post-invasion world. However, not every inhabitant of Earth supports the interspecies alliance. The Chimera Squad, an elite force made up of human and alien agents, must work together to destroy hidden threats that seek to wreak havoc in the city. Your agents are unique: each one of them is equipped with special tactical abilities and has a personal motivation for which he joined the Chimera Squad. Deploy team members whose goal is to investigate and combat the dangers that spread through the districts of City 31. Lead the Chimera Squad in this new experience that innovates the turn-based legacy of XCOM, with strategy, teamwork and gameplay mode. Play “” enter and clear “” to complete your mission objectives. The future of City 31 depends on you.

And after a long wait, it seems that XCOM: Chimera Squad is also coming to consoles, including Xbox One. Although right now, we must wait for details such as the launch date and possible improvements for the new generation to be released.