If you have no particularly strong feelings about horses in The Sims 4, join the club. However, plenty of fans have been positively clamoring for their heavily rumored arrival – and it looks like EA has finally relented, teasing they’ll be coming very soon.
The Sims 4 developer Maxis has been on something of a fan-pleasing crusade of late; Last year marked the long-awaited return of werewolves, for instance, alongside more robust options for Sims teens, while 2023 has bought babies back in a big way.
Now, though, it looks like it’s finally time for much-requested horses to shine; EA has announced its latest The Sims 4 development roadmap, promising two “bold kits” for release between June and September, as well as a “rootin’ tootin’ expansion”.
And if the latter phrasing wasn’t suggestive enough of horses for you, EA’s newly shared tease also features the line “take the reins”, superimposed over a craggy vista, indicating some sort of Western-inspired getaway expansion might be on the way.
That’s supported by recent leaks suggesting the new expansion is called Horse Ranch, and includes a new world, horse rearing, new events, plus mini sheep and mini goats.
A full reveal for The Sims 4’s next batch of DLC releases is due to air on YouTube this Thursday, 22nd July, just before 6pm BST.
#Sims #finally #muchrequested #horse #expansion
Leave a Reply