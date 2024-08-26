The clash with Thanos, the trips to Europe and the presence of multiple versions of himself in Spider-Man: No Way Home (the third film) have however taken him away from those atmospheres, which probably will not return in Spider-Man 4, which It could follow the path of the previous film capable of grossing 1.9 billion dollars.

It seems that for Spider-Man 4 the production has once again chosen a story centered on the multiverse . So there will be no return to the origins as requested by a segment of fans. According to some, the new film should have told the story of a Spider-Man Just Being Himself in New York as happened in Homecoming, the first chapter of the Tom Holland course.

Playing it safe

Speaking about the return of the multiverse in the next story was insider Daniel Richtman, according to whom Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire will also returnthe pre-Holland cinematic Spider-Men.

Commenting on the news, a user said he was tired of the multiverse for Spider-Man, as he would have liked to see it in a story more tied to the character’s canons. Another added: “Can we just let him save New York City against Scorpion or something? I’m so tired of multiverse stories.” “How did they not realize no one wants a new multiverse?” added a third.

Generally speaking, It could be the complaints of a fewgiven how much the public liked the stories about the Spider-Man multiverse. Consider that we are talking about one of the few Marvel characters that has not lost viewers (on the contrary) in the post Endgame, so it is likely that the producers do not want to risk with stories that could annoy the general public. That said, for now there is nothing certain about the film, so take everything with due caution.