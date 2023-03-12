I decided to ask ChatGPT, the top-of-the-line artificial intelligence platform, the very same question about some world leaders: “Is so-and-so a dictator?”. The strategy was simple. I looked for very easy names to help ChatGPT, which is still in the learning phase. I started by asking about Omar al-Bashir, who was Sudan’s top dog from 1989 to 2009. “Is Omar al-Bashir a dictator?”

“Yes,” said ChatGPT. In addition to the categorical response, the platform offered a lot of context about institutional destruction, authoritarianism, violation of human rights and everything else that a dictator can do to destroy freedoms to stay in power.

One more easy test. Now it was with Paul Biya, who has been in power in Cameroon since 1975, when he took over as Prime Minister; then, in 1982, he jumped into the chair of president and never left it. “Paul Biya is a dictator?”

“Paul Biya is widely considered a dictator due to his authoritarian style of governance and his long-term hold on power.” What do you mean, “widely considered”? The profile prepared by ChatGPT is full of definitions such as “Biya’s government has been characterized by a lack of political freedom and repression of opposition voices” or “the government has also been accused of human rights abuses, including the use of excessive force against demonstrators, restrictions on freedom of expression and assembly, and the torture and ill-treatment of political prisoners”, but even then the algorithms did not nail “yes”.

So I decided to do a very obvious test. “Is Teodoro Obiang a dictator?” Before going to the answer, it’s important to remember who he is. Obiang has been in power in Equatorial Guinea since 1979, when he installed a dictatorship marked by corruption, political persecution and human rights violations. ChatGPT’s response was identical to the question about Biya. “[Teodoro Obiang] is widely considered a dictator due to his authoritarian style of government and his long-term hold on power.”

Can you ask an even easier question to be answered by ChatGPT? From the. “Is Kim Jong-un a dictator?”

For artificial intelligence, the atomic nutcase that leads the prison country called North Korea “has been accused of numerous human rights abuses, including political repression, torture, forced labor and extrajudicial killings”. However, the profile warns of something very important:

“Given the lack of political freedoms and the highly centralized nature of the North Korean government, many experts regard Kim Jong-un as a dictator. However, it is important to note that the situation in North Korea is complex, and opinions on its leadership style vary.”

It seems that ChatGPT feeds on the user’s notes. PT It’s from PCdoB.

What about Daniel Ortega, the partner of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, former President Dilma Rousseff and Federal Deputy Guilherme Boulos? Ortega won a mock election after he had all the competing candidates arrested. Not satisfied, he ordered the beating and arrest of hundreds who took to the streets to protest. He also had churches closed and priests and bishops arrested who criticized his “style of government”. He recently stripped opponents of their citizenship and sent them into exile.

So, ChatGPT, is Daniel Ortega a dictator?

“Daniel Ortega is the current president of Nicaragua, and has been in power since 2007. Although he was initially elected in a democratic election, his government has been accused of authoritarian tendencies, and he has faced criticism for having repressed opposition parties, society civic and independent media.”

Further on, ChatGPT issues a warning: “While some have labeled Ortega a dictator, the situation in Nicaragua is complex, and opinions about his leadership style vary.”

Really, ChatGPT should feed on the notes of the PT It’s from PCdoB.

The answers reveal more than a weakness of the mechanism that, through programming and algorithms, retrieves information from sources available on the internet. A sign that either the programmers indicate very friendly paths for the image of dictators, or there is a profusion of information that dyes the biography of autocrats pink and glitters.

China’s Xi Jinping has just won another five-year term. Let’s see what ChatGPT thinks of it. The question was the same. The answer was a delight.

“Some people characterize his leadership style as authoritarian, as he has overseen a crackdown on dissent and implemented policies that limit free speech in China. However, whether or not to classify Xi Jinping as a dictator is a matter of debate and interpretation.”

To top it off, ChatGPT ends the profile with the following highlight:

“Ultimately, how to characterize Xi Jinping’s leadership style is a matter of interpretation and political opinion.”

It seems that, in addition to feeding on PT and PCdoB notes, the platform has also been learning about the fluidity of the concept of democracy from Chinese regime spokespersons.

The test included Venezuelan Nicolás Maduro, Cuban leaders (Fidel Castro, Raúl Castro and Miguel Diaz-Canel), Russian Vladimir Putin and Belarusian Alexander Lukashenko. All were treated with the complacency of the gray zone of is, may be, but it depends on the beholder. He talks about a “style of government” and a “complex political and social context” to better judge each case.

ChatGPT basically looks like a student who is learning from those history teachers, youtubers or union economists who are successful on social networks. The point is that the “student” in question will soon be a teacher. And that’s what he’s going to teach to real people.