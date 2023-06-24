With Konami’s Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 officially announced but still ready for its launch this October, it might seem premature to be discussing Vol. 2 – but here we are with apparent word of at least some of what it’ll contain , including Metal Gear Solid 4.

It all started after Twitter user Nitroid began poking around the Metal Gear portal website and noticed a spot of oddness with Konami’s updated Metal Gear timeline.

The gist of the discovery is that Konami’s revised graphic featured a number of inactive buttons for old games pointing to new pages, leading to speculation that these particular titles – Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots, Metal Gear Solid: Peace Walker, and Metal Gear Solid 5 – were being primed for a re-release as part of a Master Collection Vol. 2.

Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 gameplay trailer.

That alone probably wouldn’t be newsworthy, but IGN – specifically IGN UK News Editor Wesley Yin-Poole, who seems like a reliable chap – says it “understands this lineup for Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 2 is accurate”.

Metal Gear Solid 4, in particular, should be a treat for series fans given it’s remained resolutely PS3-bound since its release all the way back in 2008. In contrast, 2010’s Metal Gear Solid: Peace Walker – which is also available via an Xbox backward-compatible HD re-release – and 2015’s Metal Gear Solid 5 are more readily accessible on modern machines.

With Metal Gear Solid Master Collection Vol. 1 still on the distant horizon, though, it’s unlikely Konami will be ready to talk a second volume anytime soon. For the time being, Vol. 1 will have to suffice; it includes two versions of Metal Gear, plus Metal Gear 2: Solid Snake, Metal Gear Solid, Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty, Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater, and Snake’s Revenge, and launches for PS5, Xbox Series X/ S, PC, and Switch on 24th October.