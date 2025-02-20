It looks like island, but is in Aragon: an impressive waterfall at the foot of the mountains

In the heart of the Aragonese Pyrenees, between dream landscapes and majestic mountains, a natural treasure is hidden that reminds the impressive places of Iceland. The cascade of Sorrosal, located in the charming municipality of Broto, in the Sobrarbe region, is one of the most spectacular wonders of Alto Aragón. Its imposing water drop and its rocky environment make it an essential destination for nature and adventure lovers.

This water jump, which descends strongly through a limestone amphitheater, offers a stamp of overwhelming beauty at any time of the year. In winter, the cold sculpts ice figures on its walls, while in spring and summer, the thaw feeds its flow, creating a vibrant show.

A place sculpted by time

Sorrosal waterfall is the result of millions of erosion and geological movements that have modeled a unique landscape. Its origin is found in the layers of sedimentary rock that make up the geological strip of the region. Through time, water has sculpted a narrow cannon that is presented today as a natural scenario of great attraction.

Access to waterfall is simple and allows any visitor to approach to the base of the jump without difficulty. From Broto, a short walk of just ten minutes takes to this corner hidden between mountains. As the path is advanced, the sound of the water anticipates the show that awaits at the end of the route.

The Sorrosal Ferrata Via

For those looking for a more intense experience, Sorrosal’s waterfall offers one of the most spectacular ferrata roads in the Pyrenees. This equipped route allows to rise through the rock walls that surround the water leap, offering privileged views of the waterfall and the surrounding valley. The ferrata road, suitable for adventurers with some experience, has metal steps, hanging bridges and polished rock sections that add emotion to the route.

From the top, the panoramic view is overwhelming: water precipitating continuously, the immensity of the mountains and the serenity of the landscape create an image that remains in the memory of those who dare to ascend. In addition, the route allows you to enter the geological strata of the mountain, revealing vestiges of old seabed trapped in the rock.





Broto, the entrance door to natural paradise

Broto, located on the banks of the Ara River, is not only the access door to the cascade of Sorrosal, but also a destination with history and traditions that deserves to be explored. Its urban center retains buildings of interest, such as the House of the Valley, whose 16th -century defensive tower served as a prison for centuries. Even today, inscriptions carved by ancient inmates can be found on their walls.

The Church of San Pedro Apostle, also from the 16th century, is distinguished by its crenellated tower and its sculpted cover. The Ara River divides the town into two neighborhoods communicated by a medieval bridge that was rebuilt to maintain the connection between both parts of the town.

In addition to its historical heritage, Broto is a reference point for hiking and mountain lovers. Its proximity to the National Park of Ordesa and Monte Lost makes it an ideal enclave to explore forests, glacial valleys and cannons. The offer of outdoor activities is diverse, with hiking routes and adventure options such as climbing and barranchism.

Each time of the year transforms the cascade of Sorrosal into a different scenario, offering multiple reasons to visit it at any station. In spring and summer, the thaw increases its flow, creating a vibrant and sound postcard. Autumn stains the landscape of golden and ocher tones, providing a melancholic and serene atmosphere. In winter, the cold turns water into an ice sculpture, attracting photographers and hikers in search of unique images.

Beyond its visual spectacularity, this corner of the Aragonese Pyrenees represents a peace refuge for those who wish to disconnect from the bustle and immerse themselves in the greatness of nature. Whether on a weekend getaway or as part of a broader route through Sobrarbe, Sorrosal’s waterfall stands as an unavoidable destination for lovers of unforgettable landscapes.