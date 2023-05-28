Cinderella’s Fairy Godmother is apparently on the way to Disney Dreamlight Valley in Update 5.

While that hasn’t been explicitly confirmed by developer Gameloft, a new social media post shows an abandoned wand sitting on an ornate “artisanal” stone bench, leading many players to speculate that it may belong to… and a lots of “bibbidi bobbidi boo” messages and memes.

Disney Dreamlight Valley – Pride of the Valley Update Trailer.

“New items are coming to a Valley near you with Update 5. For instance, no wooden path is truly complete without an artisan bench,” the team tweeted over the weekend.

“Please do not try to forget your personal belongings when stopping to take a rest, though…”

New items are coming to a Valley near you with Update 5. For instance, no wooded path is truly complete without an artisan bench ✨ Please do not try to forget your personal belongings when stopping to take a rest, though… pic.twitter.com/c8S1t2uwWl —Disney Dreamlight Valley (@DisneyDLV) May 27, 2023

We don’t yet have a release date for Update 5, but going on Gameloft’s prior release schedule, it should be available sometime next month. We’ll keep you posted.

