In collaboration with Bethesda, the modder artist FutureXP has made this High Isle PC.

More and more players are giving The Elder Scrolls Online a chance, especially when new content is released. The video game of Bethesda has received a new chapter, High Isle, which is already available on consoles and also on PC, but surely nobody plays it on one like the one we show you today.

It has been inspired by the architecture of the Breton villagesIn the images that we leave you here you can see the spectacular custom PC carried out by the modder artist José Antonio García, better known as FutureXP, in collaboration with the company. Taking the architecture of the island’s Breton villages as a reference, she has created a castle/fortress that is made of a methacrylate structure and has been hand-painted by María Ruíz, FutureXP’s graphic artist.

In the video that you have on these lines you can see that it is not only an exhibition object, but that it is a fully functional pc and quite powerful, as you can see by taking a look at the components and elements that have been used to create it and that we leave you below:

Asus ROG STRIX B660-I GAMING WIFI Motherboard



CPU Intel Core i5-12600K 4.9GHz



RAM 32GB Adata XPG Lancer RGB DDR5 5200MHz



Gigabyte GEFORCE RTX 3070 Gaming OC 8G Graphics Card



Kingston NV1 SSD 1TB PCIe NVMe SSD Disk



Corsair SF Series SF750 750 Watt 80 PLUS Power Supply



Corsair Hydro X Series XC5 RGB PRO Intel LGA 1700 CPU Block



Hydro X Series XD3 RGB Pump/Reservoir Pack



Corsair Hydro X Series Radiator, XR5 240mm



Corsair iCUE SP120 RGB PRO Fan Pack



Corsair Hydro X Series Tube Pack, XT Softline 10/13 mm



2 Kits Corsair Hydro X Series, XF Compression Connectors 10/13 mm (3/8″ / 1/2″)



4 Corsair Hydro X Series, XF Filler Neck, Screw Closure Neck



1 Corsair Lighting Node Pro + RGB LED strips



1 USB C Hub, Ultra Slim with 4 USB 3.0



2 Wireless Xbox Aqua Shift Controllers



In his analysis of High Isle, Alberto Pastor highlighted above all else the capacity of The Elder Scrolls chapter for fascinate you with the beauty of its settings and enjoy the battles and the intrigue of its plot, which can now be followed by more users as it has received the long-awaited translation into Spanish.

More about: The Elder Scrolls Online, The Elder Scrolls Online: High Isle, High Isle, PC and Bethesda.