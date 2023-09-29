‘It looks like a dog’: impressive video of huge rat captured in a New York location

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
Netizens noted that the rat appeared to be the size of a cat or a dog.
Twitter: @CatchUpFeed
The large number of rodents in the Big Apple is a problem that they have not been able to solve.
Although for many New Yorkers rats have already become part of the landscape in New York, tourists are often very surprised by the quantity and large size of the rodents in the ‘capital of the world’.
It is normal to see them in the subway, around buildings and even near restaurants; issue that has been fought by many mayors, but that has not been able to be solved.
This problem can be seen on social networks, which capture hundreds of these animals on the streets and businesses of the Big Apple every day. That was the case of the consumers of a store, who, upon being stunned by the large size of a rat, decided to take their cell phone and record.
The video, which already has more than 23,000 views on X (former Twitter social network), You can see the huge rodent next to a pile of boxes and bags containing soda and more food.
When the person filming the animal approaches, it proceeds to run away and its long tail can be seen dragging along the floor of the place.
