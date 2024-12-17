Feel like in a novel Agatha Christie but without having the fear of a murder occurring and, in addition, living an exceptional gastronomic experience, is what a restaurant in Granada proposes: the Al Andalus Expresso. It is a place built in a train car where you will not die from poisoning but you will be able to travel through time aboard a authentic vintage railway and enjoy high quality food.

Located in Las Gabias, a town located on the outskirts of Granada, this train converted into a restaurant recreate really what life was like almost a hundred years ago. Outside, a small train station with a platform, a pergola with iron beams imitating a hangar and a terrace made of sleepers and printed concrete predict what is inside a real trip to the past.

Its gold curtains, the wooden floor and antique lamps allow diners to travel to that train that has been the setting for so many novels by Agatha Christie (author of ‘Murder on the Orient Express) and in which the writer herself traveled on several occasions.

The food

In addition to the spectacular setting, Al Andalus Expresso offers a wide variety of food. Thus, you can enjoy starters such as caramelized goat cheese salad with apple, cherry tomatoes, walnuts and Pedro Ximénez vinaigrette, salmon tartare with avocado and toast, duck foie with chopped fruit, Granada soak or broad beans with ham and egg.









As meatsthe restaurant cooks roast suckling pig leg with baked potatoes and apple parmentier, traditional-style braised veal cheek, high veal loin or Iberian secret mille-feuille with prunes, serrano ham and diced potatoes, among other things.

For lovers of seaAl Andalus Expresso offers salmon in papillote, stuffed squid, baked sea bream or sea bass, soupy seafood and chamomile rice or cod loin gratin with aioli and escalivada.

As for the desserts You can order everything from chocolate brownie with walnuts and vanilla ice cream to tiramisu, chocolate soufflé with mandarin sorbet, key lime pie, fruit crepe with hot chocolate and, of course, the traditional piononos of Granada.

Regarding the prices For food, dishes range between 13 and 28 euros. Desserts, between 4.50 euros and 7 euros.

He schedule from the restaurant is Friday from 9:00 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.; Saturdays from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. and from 9:30 p.m. to 0:30 a.m. and Sundays from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

The origin

The idea for this restaurant came from Ángel and Isabel, two entrepreneurs from Granada who love old trains and restaurants. In 2002 they had the idea of create a restaurant in a carriage train thanks to the fact that they were presented with the great opportunity to acquire two carriages of the legendary Al Ándalus Expreso train.

«We were always very clear that we wanted to recreate a atmosphere with charm of these carriages in the past and give it an atmosphere of tranquility, comfort and warmth to be able to enjoy gastronomy without rushing,” they say. And so they began to carry out this restoration process that has led them to have this particular establishment.

View of the exterior of the restaurant



To the andalus express





The details

As detailed, the coverings were made with American walnut wood, solid moldings and French marquetry in walnut root in one piece. All made to measure by Antonio Martínez, cabinetmaker with more than 20 years of experience in Madrid. They made the furniture, tables, doors and stained glass to measure, since they had to adjust everything to the measurements of the carriage.

They acquired the rest of the decorative elements from a local company in Granada with which they were able to design and personalize the table lamps, the wall sconces and the ceiling lights… Everything designed to achieve the desired atmosphere.

As detailed, both the wall lights and the table lamps are made in aged bronzewith satin gold glass lampshades, which tone the light and create a warm atmosphere in the environment. The fabric for the curtains and the upholstery of the chairs, which were also custom-made, were chosen in shades of gold and maroon red.

The table linen It has colors that match the colors of the chairs and curtains; the Cruz de Malta brand cutlery with a classic design and the white porcelain tableware from Angerall sought so that they were in line with the atmosphere we wanted to achieve and evoke the glamor of the 30s. «We had to tile and install the flooring, since the coverings in the kitchens of the trains of the time were made of wood to absorb noise and vibrations», they comment.

Image of one of the restaurant tables



to the andalus express





As for the bathrooms The interiors were made with travertine marble and American walnut wood with antique gilded mirrors, an antique chime grandfather clock, all recreating the decoration of the 1930s. The bathrooms communicate with the restaurant car through a hall made of wood.

As the managers conclude, many people choose the restaurant to celebrate a special night as a couple. But others choose the location to groupsso they have had private rooms. In addition, the Al Ándalus Express offers special menus and “experiences” that many choose to give to their loved ones.