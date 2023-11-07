Former president José Mujica said that Uruguay looks like “a banana republic” when asked about the political crisis that the government is going through. with the resignation of the minister and undersecretary of the Interior, Luis Alberto Heber and Guillermo Maciel, and Francisco Bustillo in the Foreign Ministry and Roberto Lafluf as advisor to President Luis Lacalle Pou.

Interviewed by 970 Noticias (Universal Radio), The former president assured that “Uruguay has been left in a very bad position. “It has sown a set of doubts that will take time to lift.”

“What hurts me most about all this is that the international image that this country has sown is that We look more like a banana republic than that Uruguay that everyone tended to respect despite its limitations, but that was institutionally differentiated in this very turbulent continent,” commented the leader of the Popular Participation Movement (MPP).

José Mujica, former president of Uruguay.

Besides, Mujica pointed out that today “we are in a super-informed world, things move forward” and despite “the defenses we can make, the image has already been planted.”

“That is the biggest loss of all this. The rest will be awarded by Justice,” expressed about the investigation in the Prosecutor’s Office for the delivery of the passport to drug trafficker Sebastián Marset.

The crisis broke out on Wednesday when former vice chancellor Carolina Ache presented recordings of telephone calls and cell phone conversations. to demonstrate that he had not been responsible for the passport processing for a drug leader abroad.

And, above all, that Bustillo, Lafluf and Maciel had induced her to delete a chat that could compromise them.

The president of Uruguay, Luis Lacalle Pou (i), and his Minister of Foreign Affairs, Francisco Bustillo.

In response, The Uruguayan president, Luis Lacalle Pou, accepted the resignations of the three last Friday. However, the Uruguayan opposition Frente Amplio (FA) declared that it expected “greater forcefulness” from President Luis Lacalle Pou in the face of the scandal.

Sebastián Marset Cabrera was born in April 1991 and his first criminal records were in 2012 in Uruguay, when at the age of 21 he was arrested for drug trafficking.

He served prison from 2013 to 2018, and when he was released, a homicide was investigated, although There was no evidence and the case was closed.. Marset left Uruguay and in a short time established himself in Asunción as the leader of a drug gang in Paraguay, dedicated to sending tons of cocaine to Europe.

Photo: Instagram: @portalmvd

It was the object of operation “A Ultranza Py”, the biggest blow to organized crime and money laundering in Paraguay, which was in charge of prosecutor Marcelo Pecci, who was murdered when he was on his honeymoon in Colombia.

In that operation, assets worth more than 100 million dollars were seized.

Marset used different names with false documents, and appeared as a music entrepreneur, show producer, and soccer player, among others.

