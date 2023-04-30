President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador boasted the baseball game of San Francisco Giants vs. San Diego Padresor, held in Mexico City and which he classified as a batting practice.

Through his social networks, AMLO criticized the pitchers, assuring that they are throwing stones, using little moña, a curve effect that a ball takes when thrown, however, he indicated that the game between Padres and Giants it was a great show.

“I watched part of the San Francisco Giants vs. San Diego Padres game in Mexico City. It looked like batting practice or a Home Run Derby. Eleven batons. Here the ball flies a lot, but today’s pitchers are stone throwers, they use little ribbon. It was a great show anyway, ”he wrote along with a photograph watching the game.

Andres Manuel He has declared himself on different occasions as a baseball fan, practicing the “king of sports” even at 69 years of age, games that he has boasted on social networks.

Padres vs. Giants

More than twenty thousand souls who gathered at the Alfredo Harp Helú stadium, in Mexico City, did not leave disappointed after the great game that the San Diego Padres and San Francisco Giants They gave away this Saturday.

In the number one international game of the MLB (Major League Baseball for its acronym in English), which was played in the Capital, a record of home runs was reached that ended a score of 16 runs against eleven in favor of the Padres today.

The public’s response was felt from the first moment the entrances to the house of the Diablos Rojos del México were opened. Hobbies from within the Mexican Republic and the American Union packed the Ciudad Deportiva building to sing and sing ‘Home Runs’ without stopping.

San Diego opened the points door from the first roll, but the first homer of the game was scored by Brandon Crawford, in the top of the 3rd, immediately returning to the pentagon because his previous home run was scored as a foul.

Said entire round initialed the afternoon of combined ‘Home Runs’ at Diamante de Fuego until ending with a harvest of eleven: Six for the San Diego Padres and the other five for the San Francisco Giants, setting a historic record in the Major Leagues.