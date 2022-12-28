José, a resident of Cañada Hermosa (Murcia), assures that last Friday was one of the days that he slept more peacefully at home. And this despite the fact that the tenant who lived in the house next to his had been firing shots since noon. But José, an 80-year-old retiree, reiterates that he fell asleep peacefully. The reason: his house was well protected. It was one of the command centers of the Special Operations Group (GEO), the elite unit of the National Police, which traveled to Murcia from Guadalajara to put an end to Eduardo’s delusional purpose. His neighbor barricaded herself with an arsenal and took his own sister hostage, whom he threatened to kill.

On the other hand, María Luisa, José’s 74-year-old wife, comments that she did not sleep a wink. The detonations continued to echo in her head since the shooting began at noon on Friday. “It looked like a Western movie, only the horses were missing,” she recalls. His nightmare lasted 36 hours, from Friday at noon to 5:00 p.m. last Saturday, Christmas Eve. But the entrenched sequence began a day before, as explained by the couple, witnesses of the event.

“Eduardo had argued with his sister the previous afternoon in the house that she has in Molina de Segura.” The reason for the disagreements had to do with the man’s daughter, whose custody apparently has her relative after the separation of the couple.

The fight ended when he forced the woman into the trunk of his car. The National Police received notice of the abduction and the witnesses indicated the place where the suspect lived and the search began.

On Friday morning, the agents arrived at Camino del Motor, in Cañada Hermosa, where the house is located, and cut the street at both ends, crossing two cars. “One was in the Plaza del Pino and the other on the other side, next to a raft,” José clarifies.

Suddenly, around one in the afternoon, Eduardo appeared in his vehicle and they stopped him, but he ignored the order. “He yelled at the policeman to get out of the way and rushed into his house,” recalls the neighbor. At that moment, he entrenched himself and began to open fire on the agents. Soon the special units arrived, the GOES from Valencia, and the GEO from Guadalajara.

Assaults from the olive trees



The house of José and María Luisa became one of the surveillance points and served as a launching pad for the assaults that the elite units carried out on the house. “We have spent two days locked up here, without even going out on the porch, because the house of the ‘bug’, as the police called it, is in front of mine and there was a risk that a stray bullet would hit us,” says María Luisa. The agents used two drones and thermal scopes; they fired tear gas canisters, “but there was no way for it to come out.”

Shutter shot at the detainee’s house in Cañada Hermosa. /



ROS CAVAL / AGM



For hours, the retired couple witnessed an extremely dangerous operation, protected by two agents of the elite group who carried out surveillance work from José’s olive grove, which adjoins the entrenched man’s house. On Saturday at noon, once the detainee’s sister had already been released, María Luisa saw the arrival of ‘Elko’, a German shepherd from GEO, who entered through the door of her house protected by a bulletproof vest. “The dog impressed me,” she says with a smile.

The animal put an end to the entrenchment in a final assault, around 5:00 p.m. The woman remembers that on Christmas Eve, when her children were finally able to enter the house for dinner, the atmosphere was not very festive. “It was somewhat sad, since we only talked about the nightmare we had lived, with our hearts in a fist for hours, but he is already arrested and everything remains as a bad memory.”

The head of Investigation Court number 8 of Murcia, acting as a guard, agreed yesterday to the provisional detention in a psychiatric unit of the detainee, accused, among other crimes, of kidnapping and attempted murder.